Luxury Superyacht Eagle Wings III Engulfed in Flames at Sentosa Cove Marina

A luxury superyacht, the Eagle Wings III, caught fire at Sentosa Cove marina, fully engulfed in flames and sending thick black smoke into the air. The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded swiftly, adapting when the vessel drifted from its berth. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

A luxury superyacht, identified as the Eagle Wings III, caught fire at the ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove in Singapore on Sunday morning, June 7, at approximately 8:10 am.

The vessel, which was berthed at a pontoon at 11 Cove Drive, was already fully engulfed in flames by the time the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived. The incident sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky, drawing the attention of nearby residents, hotel guests, and boaters. SCDF land-based teams reached the scene within seven minutes and commenced firefighting operations from the pontoon.

The situation became more complex when the burning yacht drifted away from its berth during the operation, a phenomenon that can occur due to wind, currents, or damage from the fire itself. To adapt, SCDF activated a marine vessel to support the effort. At the height of the response, firefighters utilized two water jets from the pontoon and a water monitor from the marine vessel to combat the blaze. Remarkably, no injuries were reported.

The marina, an area synonymous with luxury yachts, waterfront homes, and leisure activities, was the site of this major emergency. The incident highlighted the importance of having both land-based and marine firefighting capabilities, as the drifting vessel required a multi-angle attack from the water. By Monday, the ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove had resumed operations after receiving clearance from authorities, though the affected berth remained closed as a precaution.

Oil containment barriers were deployed around the damaged vessel, whose burnt hull was largely submerged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. This event underscores that emergencies can occur anywhere, even in settings associated with luxury and calm, and demonstrates the effectiveness of swift, coordinated emergency response in preventing greater harm





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Singapore Yacht Fire Sentosa Cove SCDF Eagle Wings III

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