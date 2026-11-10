M. John Harrison Wins 2026 Booker Prize for The End of Everything

At 81, M. John Harrison becomes the oldest Booker Prize winner for The End of Everything, a satire on AI and post-apocalyptic Britain that earns high praise from judges.

British author M. John Harrison secured the prestigious Booker Prize on November 9 for his enigmatic novel The End of Everything. Harrison, aged 81, became the oldest recipient in the history of the award, adding his name to the list of literary giants who have influenced modern fiction. The announcement took place at a formal ceremony in London, marking a significant milestone in the career of a veteran science fiction writer.

Harrison Becomes Oldest Booker Prize Winner

M. John Harrison is the oldest winner to ever receive the Booker Prize, a distinction that highlights the enduring power of creative writing across all stages of life. The honor comes with a cash prize of £50,000, which translates to approximately S$85,938, providing substantial financial recognition for his work. This award marks a long-overdue celebration of Harrison's contributions to the literary world, acknowledging a career that has spanned decades without receiving this specific level of mainstream acclaim until now.

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A Satirical Look at AI and Society

The End of Everything is a darkly satirical novel that explores themes of artificial intelligence and societal collapse in a post-apocalyptic Britain. The narrative follows Phillip Tennent, a beachcomber, and his aunt Marnie, who suffers from dementia but remains a free-spirited character. Their journey unfolds against the backdrop of a near-future England where a mysterious catastrophe has caused the European continent to seemingly disappear. The plot is driven by the arrival of the iGhetti, objects that can imitate humans, which serve as a direct metaphor for the growing fears surrounding artificial intelligence and technology.

Judges Praise Writing and Ambition

Mary Beard, the chair of the judges, praised the novel for its extraordinary expert writing and huge ambition during the press conference. She noted that the book reflects the politics of now seen through the lens of the future, making it a timely and relevant work. The judges emphasized that the story captures the incomprehensible nature of a potential apocalypse, where current affairs like Brexit and the pandemic provide the thematic foundation. Beard stated that the novel speaks to the present moment, highlighting how society continues to function despite ongoing disasters.

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Competition and Selection Process Details

Harrison defeated a formidable shortlist of five other authors to claim the prize. The competing entries included works by Marlon James, Douglas Stuart, Elizabeth Strout, Luke Kennard, and Rebecca Perry. These works ranged from a queer epic set in 1980s Kingston to a campus satire in modern-day London, showcasing the diversity of contemporary English-language fiction. The selection process was rigorous, with judges reviewing 163 entries before narrowing the field to the final six. The judges aimed to create a shortlist of books that were distinctly human and could not be replicated by artificial intelligence.

AI in Literature and Future Implications

The topic of artificial intelligence in writing remains a central concern for the Booker Prize organizers. Mary Beard confirmed that the role of AI in publishing and writing will be a key agenda item for future prize rounds. Judges acknowledged that they cannot bury their heads in the sand regarding the impact of AI on creative industries. The prize continues to celebrate the best work of long-form fiction by writers of any nationality, provided it is written in English and published within the last year. This focus ensures that human creativity remains at the forefront of literary recognition.