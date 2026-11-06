Macau Democrat Au Kam San Sentenced to 12.5 Years in First National Security Trial

Prominent Macau legislator Au Kam San receives a 12.5-year sentence for subversion in the territory's first national security trial, drawing international human rights criticism.

On Friday, November 6, 2026, a leading Macau democrat was jailed for 12.5 years on charges of subversion, marking the China-ruled gambling hub's first known national security trial, local broadcaster TDM reported.

Core Details of the Subversion Sentencing

Au Kam San, 69, was arrested in July 2025 for collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security and tried behind closed doors on September 16 and 18, according to TDM.

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The Macau Court of First Instance found Au guilty of subversion of state power, establishing links with foreign groups or individuals to commit activities endangering national security, and violation of secrecy.

Although the defendant is a first-time offender and has admitted to a significant portion of the criminal acts, the degree of intent was extremely high, and both the unlawfulness of the conduct and the potential consequences are exceptionally grave, TDM said, citing the court.

The applicable range for Au's cumulative sentence was between 11 years and 3 months and 19 years and 6 months of imprisonment, TDM said.

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Following deliberation, the court imposed a single, consolidated sentence of 12 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Defense

Au is one of Macau's most prominent democratic campaigners who served for nearly two decades as a lawmaker in the former Portuguese colony.

His lawyer, who was appointed by the court, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the sentencing outcome.

The sentencing comes a day after Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, who became the global face of the financial hub's pro-democracy movement, was sentenced to 10 years in jail on a charge of collusion with foreign entities under the city's national security law.

Human Rights Watch said the proceedings were marred by violations of due process and the sentence handed down by the Macao government sends a chilling message to all peaceful critics in the territory.

Real-World Impact and Regional Crackdown Context

Through the years, Au had championed democratic reforms and civil society initiatives in the tiny enclave that returned from Portuguese to Chinese rule in 1999, two years after the neighboring former British colony of Hong Kong was handed back to China.

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Pro-democracy voices have faced an intense crackdown in the China-ruled territories since Hong Kong's 2019 protest movement, signaling a tightening of political control across the region.

In February, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong's most vocal China critic, was jailed for 20 years for collusion with foreign forces and sedition following a landmark trial that sparked international criticism.

This conviction establishes a significant legal precedent for how national security laws are applied in Macau, potentially affecting future political dissent and civil society operations in the special administrative region.

Future Implications for Macau's Political Landscape

The trial highlights the expanding reach of national security legislation beyond Hong Kong into Macau, where such cases were previously unprecedented.

Legal experts note that the closed-door nature of the proceedings has raised concerns about transparency and the fairness of the judicial process in such high-stakes political cases.

The international community has closely watched these developments, with human rights organizations continuing to monitor the treatment of political dissidents in both territories.

As Macau continues to navigate its political landscape under Chinese sovereignty, this trial serves as a stark reminder of the limits placed on democratic expression and activism within the region.