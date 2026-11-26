Macy's has postponed its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, Nov 28, because of a severe storm expected to bring high winds and rain to New York City. The decision, announced Wednesday, prioritizes safety and marks the first weather-related postponement in the parade's history.

NEW YORK - Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed to Saturday, Nov 28, due to projections of a major storm, the company announced Wednesday.

The annual parade was originally scheduled for Thursday. This is the first time the event has been postponed due to bad weather in its history.

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Macy's Cites Safety Concerns

"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's said in a statement. The company added that it acted "out of an abundance of caution" following discussions with city officials about the severe weather.

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New York City is set to be hit by a storm bringing intense winds and rain, raising worries about how the parade's massive balloons would fare in the windswept canyons between Manhattan's skyscrapers and over crowds of spectators. Safety concerns regarding the storm and the large balloons contributed to the decision, CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with city security planning.

At a news conference, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday's winds will be strong enough to snap tree limbs and down power lines. He stressed that rescheduling the parade was the right call.

Mayor Mamdani Backs Decision

"Now, I know that many New Yorkers, myself included, as well as millions around the world, were looking forward to the parade being held tomorrow," he said. "Generation after generation has watched SpongeBob and Spider-Man soar down our streets and has taken in Garfield floating down Sixth Avenue. And I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences, yet safety has to come first.

" The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday into Friday. The city's emergency management agency has been warning residents about the possible storm, with officials banning empty tractor-trailers from bridges Thursday morning because of the wind. NBC, which airs the parade, said it will instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how much of the event's expansive lineup would shift to the new date. Representatives for the Broadway shows The Lost Boys, The Rocky Horror Show, Wicked, Hamilton, Chicago and Paddington the Musical said their performers will take part on Saturday. But the University of Alabama said its Million Dollar Band will be heading home to perform at a football game.

Logistics Challenge For Performers

The parade's iconic balloons were well on the way to being inflated when the postponement was announced. Macy's representatives had repeatedly put off interviews on-site, raising eyebrows among the city's news media ahead of the official postponement. Will Coss, a Macy's executive, said organizers are working with bands and other performers and are "optimistic that we're going to be able to maintain the parade that we set out to produce and to deliver to New York City on Thanksgiving.

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" "Everyone understands what we're up against and is rallying behind us to create the best and most successful 100th parade," he said. Macy's said in its statement: "Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalised.

" While the delay may have scrambled some parade-goers' plans, the clouds had a silver lining for at least one youngster. Sarah Collins and her youngest son have been looking forward to a New York weekend trip to celebrate his recent 12th birthday. But since their flight from Florida arrives Friday, the parade wasn't part of their original plans. Now, it is, and he's excited.

Historical Weather Parade Delays

"It's been his lifelong wish to go to New York and see all the Christmas stuff," she said in a message. The parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War II, but has never been postponed due to weather, according to CBS News and a spokesperson for the retail giant. It was cancelled for three years - in 1942, 1943 and 1944 - during World War II.

The parade balloons have been grounded only once due to weather, in 1971. The city has long had measures in place that dictate whether to lower the balloons or cancel their flights entirely if the wind gets too strong, due to concerns that strong winds can knock them off course and into spectators along the parade route.

The rules were put in place after high winds sent a balloon careening into a metal pole during the 1997 parade, leaving a woman in a coma. Bad weather in the past has caused balloons to be flown a bit lower than usual, with each inflatable character having a distinct risk profile that includes its size and weight and optimal altitudes for differing wind speeds.