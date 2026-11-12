Maddy's Journey: From Radio DJ to Real Estate Mogul in Thailand and Singapore

Discover how Maddy transformed career setbacks into success, moving from a pregnant DJ to a thriving real estate entrepreneur in Thailand before returning to Singapore.

Maddy's path to success was anything but linear, marked by significant career pivots and personal challenges that reshaped her professional identity. What began as a dream job on the radio quickly revealed itself to be fraught with unexpected hurdles, particularly when she faced the dual pressures of a new career and impending motherhood.

Radio Career Setbacks and Maternity Challenges

While working as a first-time radio DJ, Maddy found her dream role more challenging than anticipated due to industry attitudes toward pregnancy. She described the decision to start a family as tough because it meant missing out on promotions during the early stages of her career at Perfect 10. She characterized the environment as lacking female empowerment, citing shame and whispers behind her back as she navigated this period.

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After returning from maternity leave, Maddy experienced a significant demotion in her professional standing. She was placed on a float shift, effectively shelved and covering only for DJs who were on leave. This back-seat position marked the end of her initial two-year stint, prompting her to seek opportunities abroad.

Building a New Life in Thailand

Maddy subsequently moved to Thailand, first taking a role at Virgin Radio as a programme director. This behind-the-scenes position allowed her to earn a local salary as an expatriate while parenting her young daughter, Elizabeth. She balanced single motherhood with the responsibilities of paying rent, providing food, and arranging for trusted nannies to care for her child during work hours.

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Her personal life also underwent a dramatic shift during this period. After being a divorced single mother, she connected with Wez Barber, a geography and English teacher, through an expatriate forum. Their courtship was rapid, leading to a proposal just six months after they began exchanging emails.

Maddy was transparent about her fertility issues early in the relationship, informing Wez that she might never be able to have a child due to a damaged fallopian tube. However, she unexpectedly fell pregnant after they married, giving birth to her second daughter, Alicia, whom she described as a miracle.

The Rise of a Real Estate Business

Despite the joy of her growing family, Maddy and Wez faced financial strain as their salaries barely covered rent and their daughters' school fees. Maddy noticed several vacant houses in their estate and, encouraged by Wez, created a website to list these properties for rent.

Using her basic Thai skills, she struck deals with local landlords, turning a humble side hustle into a significant income stream. Her earnings grew from an extra $500 to $1,000 every month, eventually prompting her to leave radio to focus fully on the real estate agency.

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The business generated good money, financing the whole family and allowing them to plan for their future. After eight years in Thailand, Maddy and Wez decided to sell their real estate agency and return to Singapore in 2009.

Return to Singapore and Career Reinvention

Returning to Singapore presented a new set of challenges, as Maddy found herself starting over at age 40. Unable to continue in real estate due to market differences, she took a part-time job at 91.3FM that paid $2,000 a month. She acknowledged the discouragement of starting again but valued the time it gave her with her young daughters.

Maddy eventually worked her way up to Kiss92FM, where she co-hosted the morning show with Arnold Jason for nearly a decade. Despite thriving in radio, she remained drawn to gemstones and fine jewellery, a passion that began in her early twenties when she experimented with various designs at small jewellery booths.