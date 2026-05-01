Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Release New Duet 'Bring Your Love'

Madonna releases her new duet 'Bring Your Love' with Sabrina Carpenter, a preview of her upcoming album 'Confessions II'. The song debuted at Coachella and marks Madonna's return to Warner Records.

Madonna has unveiled her eagerly awaited collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter , titled Bring Your Love , a vibrant preview of her forthcoming album, Confessions II. This release signifies a pivotal moment in Madonna 's career, representing her 15th studio album and a significant return to Warner Records after a period of independent exploration.

The track’s arrival is timed perfectly as Madonna prepares to deliver a full-length project to her devoted fanbase for the first time since the critically acclaimed Madame X in 2019. Sabrina Carpenter herself has enthusiastically encouraged listeners to disconnect from their digital devices and embrace the energy of the song, urging them to 'get out and dance' to the infectious rhythm of the duet.

Her message, shared on Instagram, expressed sincere gratitude to Madonna for the invitation to contribute to Confessions II, highlighting the honor of collaborating with a true icon. The debut of Bring Your Love was nothing short of spectacular, occurring during Madonna’s surprise performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This marked her triumphant return to the festival stage after a two-decade hiatus since her initial appearance.

Alongside Sabrina Carpenter, who has openly acknowledged Madonna as a major influence throughout her career, Madonna delivered a captivating medley of her timeless hits, Vogue and Like A Prayer. The duo’s synchronized performance, featuring matching outfits, was a visual and auditory feast for the audience. Immediately following the medley, they unveiled Bring Your Love to the world, igniting a frenzy of excitement online.

Social media platforms exploded with praise for the unexpected pairing and fervent speculation regarding the overall artistic direction of Confessions II, an album Madonna has been strategically teasing for months. For those who unfortunately missed the live experience, Coachella will be uploading the full performance to its official YouTube channel on Saturday, May 2nd, at 7 am PT (10 pm Singapore time), allowing fans worldwide to relive the magic.

The production of Bring Your Love is a testament to Madonna’s commitment to artistic consistency and collaboration. The track was expertly crafted by Madonna herself, alongside her long-time and trusted collaborator, Stuart Price. This reunion is particularly noteworthy, as Price previously played a crucial role in the creation of Confessions on a Dance Floor, Madonna’s groundbreaking 2005 album. That album remains a defining moment in her illustrious career, celebrated for its innovative sound and enduring appeal.

The partnership with Warner Records also holds significant weight, representing a continuation of a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship. Madonna publicly expressed her delight in returning to the label last year, stating that Warner Records has consistently been a true partner, and she anticipates a future filled with creative exploration, unexpected ventures, and thought-provoking conversations.

Confessions II is slated for release on July 3rd, and is widely anticipated to expand upon the dance-focused foundations established in her previous work with Stuart Price. With the release of Bring Your Love and the confirmed album date, Madonna’s latest artistic chapter is officially underway, promising one of the most highly anticipated pop releases of the summer.

The collaboration is not just a song; it’s a passing of the torch, a celebration of legacy, and a bold statement about the future of pop music





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