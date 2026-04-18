Magia de Uma: A Heritage Haven in Bali's Rice Fields

Discover Magia de Uma, a unique 14-key retreat in Umalas, Bali, where restored Javanese joglos and lush rice paddy views meet a deeply personal vision of hospitality. The hotel blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering a tranquil escape focused on preserving Indonesian culture and natural beauty.

Nestled in the tranquil enclave of Umalas , a serene escape situated between the popular hubs of Seminyak, Canggu, and Berawa, Magia de Uma offers a distinctively personal vision of Balinese hospitality. This intimate 14-key retreat provides a refreshing counterpoint to the island's more energetic destinations, immersing guests in lush gardens and offering breathtaking views of verdant rice paddies.

The property’s unique charm lies in its thoughtful integration of restored Javanese joglos, some over 150 years old, alongside existing low-slung bungalows that have been artfully reimagined as standalone villas and hotel suites.

The guiding philosophy behind Magia de Uma is rooted in its Javanese founder, Rosa Ashari Sertoli, who, with her Italian entrepreneur husband Jacopo, meticulously preserved the site’s natural beauty and existing architectural heritage. Rosa's vision was not to create a flawless facade, but to allow guests to feel the passage of time and the history embedded within the structures.

As Rosa explained, their aim was to conserve rather than restore to perfection, ensuring that the essence of the place remained palpable. By safeguarding the land, the ancient trees, and traditional artisanal techniques, they aspire to foster a deeper appreciation for Indonesian heritage among their guests. In a world often fixated on superficial flawlessness, Magia de Uma celebrates the beauty of imperfection and the stories that come with it.

The name itself, Magia de Uma, is a beautiful fusion of cultures, with 'magia' meaning magic in Italian and 'uma' meaning rice field in Indonesian, collectively suggesting a sense of enchantment within the agricultural landscape.

Since its opening in November 2025, Magia de Uma has been recognized as a notable addition to the Design Hotels portfolio, an esteemed collection of over 300 design-forward properties worldwide, each celebrated for its unique connection to its surroundings.

The interior design masterfully blends antique Indonesian artifacts, such as intricately carved panels and traditional four-poster beds, with contemporary Italian design sensibilities, creating a sophisticated yet comfortable ambiance.

The property’s commitment to preserving the quintessential Balinese vista is evident in its bungalows that open directly onto vibrant green rice paddies, a view that is becoming increasingly rare in Bali due to rapid development. This project is profoundly personal for Rosa and Jacopo. After a two-year search for a family home in Bali, they were drawn to Umalas for its serene rice fields and peaceful atmosphere. An opportune moment arose in early 2025 when a neighboring plot of land became available, presenting them with an unexpected chance to expand their vision.

As Rosa, who relocated to Bali 14 years ago, recounted, the idea of owning two separate properties seemed illogical. This led to the realization of her long-held dream to create something truly meaningful: her own hotel. Drawing upon Jacopo's expertise in real estate and construction, they embarked on a mission to establish an establishment that stood in stark contrast to the prevalent large-scale resort developments on the island. Rosa navigated a challenging learning curve, managing contractors, troubleshooting unforeseen issues with project timelines, and assembling and training a dedicated team, all while raising their young daughter. She has remained deeply involved in the hotel’s daily operations, stepping in wherever needed. Her keen eye for aesthetics, influenced by her background in fashion, is evident in the tactile quality of the interiors, from the choice of high-quality linens and breathable fabrics to the layered textures that imbue the spaces with a sense of effortless comfort.

The distinctive character of Magia de Uma is further defined by Rosa's deep admiration for joglos, the traditional Javanese wooden structures renowned for their soaring, tiered roofs and intricate joinery, typically constructed without nails through interlocking beams assembled with remarkable precision. The spa, housed within a beautifully restored joglo, exemplifies the property’s dedication to heritage and exceptional craftsmanship.

Rosa often engages in conversations with guests over meals, sharing her passion for these architectural marvels and the profound sense of history they embody, a sentiment that resonates with visitors seeking an authentic and soulful Balinese experience





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