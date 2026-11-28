A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on November 28, shaking Los Angeles International Airport and forcing a Delta plane to abort landing with no injuries reported.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the southern California coast on November 28, creating a scene of disruption and caution at the Los Angeles International Airport. The tremor rattled windows across the metropolitan area and forced a Delta Airlines passenger jet to abort its landing approach just seconds before touchdown. Seismologists from the US Geological Survey located the epicenter near Manhattan Beach, a coastal city in Los Angeles County, confirming the location of the significant seismic event.

Disruption at Los Angeles International Airport

The immediate trigger for the airport emergency occurred when the Delta Airlines aircraft was on the point of touching down. Airport authorities and flight crews opted to abort the landing procedure to ensure the integrity of the runway surface was not compromised by the shaking. This decision was praised by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who told Fox News that checking the runways was absolutely the right thing to do.

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Footage from social media platforms captured the immediate aftermath, showing car alarms ringing across the city and visible reactions from travelers. One social media user described the scene in the terminal, noting that some people acted as if nothing happened while others were in tears or lying on the floor. The shaking also caused physical damage within the airport infrastructure, including shattered windows in Terminal 7 and a white ceiling panel that fell to the floor due to an aftershock.

Emergency Response and Damage Assessment

California Governor Office of Emergency Services stated on Facebook that the agency was actively working with local officials to assess any impacts on the region. The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake mode protocols, deploying personnel from more than 100 fire stations to conduct assessments of critical infrastructure. These inspections covered land, air, and sea jurisdictions to identify any potential hazards or structural weaknesses caused by the tremor.

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Despite the widespread shaking and minor property damage such as broken glass and knocked-off objects, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported no immediate injuries or structural damage. The US Geological Survey confirmed that the main quake was followed by several aftershocks, prompting continued vigilance among emergency responders and the public. Authorities emphasized that while no major damage was found, the assessment process remains ongoing to ensure public safety.

Seismic History and Expert Context

Seismologist Lucy Jones, a Caltech research associate, described the event as one of the larger earthquakes in the Los Angeles area in quite a while. The US West Coast sits at the confluence of several Earth tectonic plates, making tremors a regular occurrence in the region. However, the 5.0 magnitude event stands out against the backdrop of historic seismic disasters that have shaped the state's building codes and emergency preparedness strategies.

The area has a history of devastating earthquakes, including the 1994 Northridge quake that killed dozens and caused billions of dollars in damage. Additionally, the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, which triggered a tsunami and fires, is believed to have killed upwards of 3,000 people. These historical precedents underscore the importance of the current assessment efforts and the strict safety protocols followed by airlines and airport officials during the November 28 event.