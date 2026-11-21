A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck central Peru on November 20 with no reported casualties or damage, though tremors were felt in Lima and historical quakes in the region have caused harm.

Updated Nov 21, 2026, 09:20 AM LIMA, Nov 20 - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, sending tremors through the capital city of Lima.

The United States Geological Survey reported the quake occurred at 7:09pm local time on November 20. Its epicentre was located in the Andes, 34 kilometres north of Junín, at a significant depth of 108 kilometres. Peru's Geophysical Institute confirmed the depth and location, noting that no damages or casualties had been reported following the strong tremor. Vicente Quispe, a local council member in Junin province, told local broadcaster RPP that authorities had not received any reports of damage.

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Miners And Residents Report No Damage

He noted that this was the first time an earthquake of this magnitude had been felt in this specific area. Abdel Vega, the mayor of Carhuamayo near the epicentre, also told a local television station that there were no reports of victims or material damages. The earthquake was felt widely in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets out of safety concerns. Junin is home to several midsize mining operations as well as the Chinalco-owned Toromocho mine.

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This site is one of Peru's largest copper mines and a critical part of the national infrastructure. Peru is the world's third-largest copper producer, and mining remains a key driver of the national economy. The country lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where tectonic plate movements frequently trigger quakes. This specific arc spans 40,000 kilometres around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

Previous Quakes Caused Injuries And Deaths

Historical data shows recent seismic activity in the region has caused harm, contrasting with this recent event. In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes left two people injured and damaged several homes. That event also damaged health centres and schools, highlighting the potential risks in the area. Earlier in July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junín region resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries.

These previous incidents underscore the vulnerability of local communities to seismic activity. Despite the lack of immediate damage from Friday's event, officials continue to monitor the region closely. The absence of casualties in this instance is a welcome relief for emergency services and local authorities. Residents in Lima and surrounding provinces are advised to remain vigilant as aftershocks may occur.

Services Continue Normally With No Declarations

The international community has not issued any disaster declarations following the event. Local governments have reported that basic services continue to operate normally across the affected zones. There were no reports of power outages or disruption to transportation networks. Emergency response teams remain on standby should any secondary issues arise in the coming days.

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The geological stability of the Andean region is a constant subject of study for scientists. Understanding these patterns helps in preparing for future seismic events in the highly populated areas. The Toromocho mine has maintained its operations without any reported disruptions due to the shaking. Safety protocols at mining facilities are strictly enforced to ensure worker protection during tremors.

Deep Epicentre Mitigated Surface Intensity

This event adds to the growing database of seismic records for the central Andes region. Experts note that deeper quakes often result in less surface damage despite high magnitudes. The 108-kilometre depth helped mitigate the intensity felt on the ground in populated areas. Community leaders have praised the swift response and lack of chaos during the shaking.

Public awareness campaigns about earthquake safety continue to be a priority for local government. The event serves as a reminder of the geological forces at work beneath the crust. Scientists will analyze the data to better predict future seismic activity in the zone.