Magnitude 7.8 quake off Mindanao triggers tsunami warnings in Philippines Indonesia and advisory in Japan

A shallow 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Mindanao on June 8, prompting tsunami alerts in the Philippines and Indonesia and an advisory along Japan's Pacific coast, with officials warning of waves above one metre and urging coastal residents to stay on high ground.

Tsunami alerts were issued across a broad area of the western Pacific after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on June 8, 2026.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the quake registered a magnitude of 7.8 and originated at a shallow depth of ten kilometres beneath the seabed. Both the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology and the Indonesian geophysical agency promptly released tsunami warnings, while Japan's coastal monitoring authority issued an advisory for its Pacific shoreline. The United States Tsunami Warning System also declared a threat, prompting evacuation measures in vulnerable coastal zones.

Local authorities in the Philippines confirmed that the shaking was felt strongly in several provinces. Benjie Ancheta, the police chief of Alabel in Sarangani province, described how the police station sustained minor cracking during the flag‑raising ceremony that coincided with the tremor. Although there were no confirmed fatalities at the time of reporting, several individuals reported fainting as the ground moved violently.

Residents along the coast were warned that wave heights could exceed one metre and that the tsunami could persist for several hours, leading officials to advise people to remain in higher ground until official updates were issued. In Indonesia, witnesses in the northern city of Manado described the quake as intense, with shaking that lasted for a considerable duration.

The event highlighted the tectonic volatility of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic belt that stretches from South America across the Pacific Ocean to the Russian Far East and includes both the Philippines and Indonesia as part of a complex network of fault lines. While initial assessments indicated limited structural damage, emergency services remain on high alert to respond to any aftershocks or secondary hazards that may arise as the region evaluates the full impact of the seismic event





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