Maid Agency Fined for Misrepresenting Helper's Mandarin Skills in Singapore

A Singapore maid agency was ordered to pay compensation after falsely claiming a domestic helper could speak Mandarin, leading to communication breakdown with a bedridden elderly patient.

A Singapore an maid agency was ordered by the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) to pay approximately S$1,558 (US$1,210) to a customer after falsely representing that a domestic helper could speak Mandarin .

The customer, an elderly woman bedridden due to a stroke and Parkinson's disease, required a maid proficient in Mandarin to communicate, as she understood minimal English. Her son, acting on her behalf, approached the agency in late 2024 seeking a helper with experience in caring for disabled elderly individuals and strong Mandarin skills. The agency provided biodata for a helper from Myanmar, listing "Mandarin" under spoken language abilities without qualification.

They also shared a video showing the maid speaking Mandarin and a video call where she responded in Mandarin, convincing the son of her proficiency. The maid began work in December 2024, but it quickly became evident she could hardly speak or understand Mandarin or English. The son reported this to the agency, which advised using Google Translate and gave the maid time to adjust.

After a week, he requested a replacement with the required language skills, but no suitable candidates were offered. The maid was returned in mid-January 2025. The son sought a full refund and reimbursement of expenses, but the agency only refunded about S$3,340 in February 2025, covering a pro-rated balance of the placement loan and half of the service fee.

Dissatisfied, the son and his brother sued for an additional S$2,591 in February 2025, but the claim was dismissed in May 2025 because they lacked standing as they were not parties to the service agreement. The son then filed a new claim in June 2025 under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act, alleging unfair practice after obtaining tribunal permission to represent his mother.

The agency denied wrongdoing, arguing it was hired to find a maid who could speak "simple" Mandarin and suggesting the customer should have chosen a more expensive package for higher proficiency. The representative claimed that finding a Mandarin-speaking maid at the lower salary range of S$500 per month was like "looking for a needle in a haystack.

" Tribunal Magistrate Leon Abraham Tan found the agency committed an unfair practice by misrepresenting the maid's language ability. The agency was ordered to pay the additional S$1,558 plus S$270 for costs and disbursements, with the magistrate also criticizing the agency's representative's conduct during the trial. The identities of the claimant, her son, and the agency were anonymized in the judgment dated June 9, 2025, as is standard for SCT private hearings





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Maid Agency Small Claims Tribunal Unfair Practice Mandarin Consumer Protection Singapore

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