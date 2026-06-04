Maid's Dream Shoes Stolen in Early‑Morning Heist, Suspect Known for Repeated Thieves

A maid in Singapore's Hougang area had her long‑saved dream sneakers stolen early in the morning by a suspect who appears to be a repeat offender. The homeowner discovered the crime through CCTV footage, revelations that have prompted a formal investigation involving police across the city.

In an unsettling incident that has rattled residents in Singapore 's Hougang area, a domestic maid who had painstakingly saved for months was robbed of a prized pair of designer sneakers that she intended to purchase on her day off.

The owner of the flat discovered the theft after reviewing security camera footage captured at about 6:30 a.m. on May 17. The footage shows a long‑haired woman, wearing a black long‑sleeved top and a white skirt, approaching the shoe cabinet that sat outside the front door of the residence. The woman awkwardly covered her face with her right hand as she walked toward the cabinet.

In less than half a minute she squatted in front of the cabinet, produced a pair of seemingly brand‑new sneakers, and disappeared without fanfare. The homeowner estimates the shoes were worth over 100 dollars, and that the maid had been setting aside between ten and fifteen dollars each month in order to afford them. The shoes had been kept on a shelf and used only on the maid's days off, illustrating how much the footwear meant to her.

-The homeowner, who has chosen to remain anonymous to protect his privacy, hopes that the suspect is brought to justice. He claimed that this was the first time the careful maid's treasure had been stolen in his building. The perpetrator, he adds, is not a familiar face in the community but bears a close resemblance to a woman who has been caught in the past committing burglaries in the same area, particularly targeting apparel and footwear within HDB flats.

According to police communication, the suspect was made a suspect in multiple thefts, another of which involved a man who, in stitches and a baseball cap, stole personal articles from a hallway corridor twice in four days. Reports have pointed out that the suspect has a habit of exploiting security camera blind spots and has travelled between different housing estates in the city, making surveillance ineffective.

In a broader context, the incident follows a series of looting cases that have surged in the region and pushed authorities to reconsider security measures in public housing units. The homeowner's comments highlight the vulnerability that young domestic staff, who often invest a sizable portion of their modest salaries, face when personal belongings become targets. As such, the local council and community development authorities urge residents to report any suspicious activity and to install additional perimeter security.

In the meantime, the police have asked anyone who witnessed or has any further information related to the theft to come forward in hopes of capturing more evidence and possibly connecting the suspect with the final offence. This case remains under investigation, with authorities reminding residents to exercise caution as well as to keep high‑value personal items away from windows, doors, or any external periphery





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Singapore Hougang Stolen Sneakers Repeat Offender Security Camera

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