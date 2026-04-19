Major Fibre Broadband Outage Affects Thousands Across Singapore; Construction Damage Blamed

Thousands of residents and businesses in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang, and Toa Payoh experienced significant fibre broadband service disruptions overnight and into Saturday. NetLink Trust, the network operator, confirmed that the outage stemmed from damage to its fibre infrastructure caused by third-party construction activities, specifically contiguous bored pile works for the North-South Corridor project. The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has pledged to take strong action against any responsible parties identified after a thorough review.

A widespread fibre broadband service disruption has impacted approximately 5,000 users across several key districts in Singapore, including Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang, and Toa Payoh. The outage, which began causing significant inconvenience to residents and businesses, was attributed to damage inflicted upon the fibre optic network infrastructure.

NetLink Trust, the primary network operator responsible for the nation's fibre broadband infrastructure, confirmed the cause of the disruption in an update provided early Saturday morning. Their technical teams reportedly worked throughout the night to diagnose and commence the restoration of services. The company emphasized that the damage originated from third-party construction works, highlighting a critical failure in the coordination or execution of these external projects that directly affected essential telecommunications services. In its statement, NetLink Trust reiterated that it takes all incidents that disrupt essential services with the utmost seriousness. The operator has initiated a comprehensive review to thoroughly understand the circumstances surrounding the damage and to implement measures to prevent future occurrences. This incident not only affected general internet connectivity but also had a cascading impact on other essential services. The Land Transport Authority (LTA), in a social media post on Saturday evening, clarified that the damage specifically occurred during contiguous bored pile works related to the ongoing North-South Corridor project. The LTA acknowledged that this damage resulted in disruptions not only to telecommunications services but also to the bus arrival system, which relies on some of the affected fibre cables for its functionality. The coordinated efforts of multiple agencies underscore the interconnectedness of Singapore's infrastructure and the far-reaching consequences of such disruptions. The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Singapore's regulatory body for the infocomm and media sectors, has stated its commitment to ensuring accountability. A spokesperson for the IMDA told AsiaOne on Saturday that the authority will not hesitate to pursue strong actions against any errant parties should any lapses or negligence be identified following the investigation. This firm stance from the IMDA is intended to deter future incidents and reinforce the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure. Residents and businesses who continue to experience persistent issues with their fibre broadband services are advised by NetLink Trust to contact their respective internet service providers for further assistance and troubleshooting. These providers are equipped to guide users through potential remaining connectivity problems and to escalate issues to NetLink Trust if necessary. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of modern digital infrastructure and the critical need for stringent oversight and coordination between infrastructure operators and construction entities. The comprehensive review being conducted by NetLink Trust, coupled with the regulatory scrutiny from the IMDA and the information provided by the LTA, is expected to lead to improved protocols and safeguards for the protection of fibre optic networks during large-scale development projects. The aim is to minimize the risk of such widespread disruptions and ensure the continued reliability of essential communication services for the public





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Fibre Broadband Service Disruption Netlink Trust North-South Corridor IMDA

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