Major Fire Engulfs Kepong Nightclub on Jalan Metro Perdana Barat

A nightclub fire on Jalan Metro Perdana Barat in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, drew multiple fire trucks and thick smoke on November 15, 2026, prompting official response and widespread attention.

A significant fire broke out at a nightclub located on Jalan Metro Perdana Barat in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, on the morning of November 15, 2026. Thick plumes of dark smoke rose high into the clear sky, remaining visible from several kilometers away as the blaze consumed the building.

Timeline of the Kepong Fire Incident

The fire is believed to have started at approximately 11am, according to reports from the Chinese-language news outlet Oriental Daily. The rapid spread of the flames caused immediate disruption in the area, drawing the attention of locals and passing traffic who noticed the extensive smoke cloud hanging over the district.

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Video footage captured by Kepong Member of Parliament Lim Lip Eng showed the severity of the situation on his social media platforms. The videos documented crowds gathering at the scene to watch as firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Department worked tirelessly to control the still-burning structure.

Emergency Response and Firefighter Deployment

At least four fire trucks were deployed to the scene to battle the intense blaze, as evidenced by a second video shared by Lim Lip Eng. The emergency services remained engaged in extinguishing efforts for an extended period, with water streams visible against the backdrop of the smoking building.

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The presence of multiple fire engines indicated a coordinated effort to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Firefighters continued their operations despite the challenging conditions created by the heavy smoke that obscured visibility around the perimeter of the nightclub.

Official Statements and Causality Reports

As of the time of this report, the Fire and Rescue Department has not issued an official comment regarding the specifics of the incident. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the fire, leaving residents and business owners in the Kepong area seeking answers about the origin of the flames.

Additionally, there are no confirmed reports regarding casualties or injuries resulting from the fire. The status of any individuals who might have been inside the nightclub remains unverified by official sources, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the event.

Future Investigations and Safety Protocols

Investigations into the cause of the fire are expected to follow once the building is fully cooled down and deemed safe for entry. Fire officials will likely examine electrical systems, gas lines, and any potential arson indicators to determine the root cause of the incident.

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Local authorities may review safety protocols for nightlife venues in Kepong and other high-density areas in Kuala Lumpur. The incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of fire safety measures in commercial establishments with high foot traffic.

Community Reaction and Media Coverage

The incident has sparked considerable interest among the local community, with many residents expressing concern over safety in entertainment districts. Social media platforms have become a hub for sharing updates, photos, and videos related to the fire and the emergency response.

Lim Lip Eng's sharing of the footage has brought further attention to the event, highlighting the role of local representatives in keeping the public informed during emergencies. The media coverage continues to evolve as more details emerge from the Fire and Rescue Department and other relevant agencies.