Most back five-band COE feebate system, LTA still studying submissions

A majority of respondents support merging car COE Categories A and B and prefer a five-band feebate system, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said. The LTA received over 4,000 responses and expects to complete its review by the first half of 2027.

Most respondents to a public consultation on Certificate of Entitlement changes support merging the two car COE categories into one and prefer a five-band feebate system, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said in Parliament on Tuesday, Nov 3.

The Land Transport Authority received more than 4,000 responses when the consultation closed on Monday, Nov 2. Siow said the LTA is still studying the submissions and has not decided on the final outcomes. The review is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027. The proposed feebate system would apply rebates or surcharges based on a car model's open market value, the price before taxes.

Also read LTA can retrieve ERP 2 vehicle location data for law enforcement, police investigations

COE Premium Price Distinction Merged Categories

The aim is to restore a permanent price distinction in COE premiums between mass-market and luxury cars. A car in a lower-value band would receive a rebate on its COE price, while higher-value models would face a surcharge. The LTA proposed either a three-band or five-band system. Under the three-band option, cars with OMV in the lowest band would get a S$15,000 rebate.

Those in the middle band would pay the full price without rebate or surcharge, while those in the top tier would incur a S$15,000 surcharge. The five-band option adds two bands, with a rebate or surcharge of S$7,500. Siow said most respondents preferred the five-band structure because it reduces cliff effects, when a vehicle pays a disproportionately higher price when it crosses into the next less-favourable band.

Advertisement

The difference between the highest surcharge and largest rebate could be as much as S$30,000 depending on how the bands are structured. The existing Category A and B COEs would be merged into a single category for cars under the proposal. Categories A and B currently divide cars broadly according to engine capacity and power, with Category A traditionally covering smaller and less powerful models. LTA has said advances in vehicle technology, particularly EVs, have made these criteria less effective.

Manufacturers and workshops can adjust the power output of EVs using software, allowing the same car to qualify for different COE categories. Siow said this trend will continue as electric vehicles become more popular, after the gap between Category A and B COE premiums narrowed with EVs' growing popularity.

MP Questions Percentage Rebate Formula Structure

MP Edward Chia, who first mooted the idea of merging car categories in March and had earlier proposed the feebate system, asked whether the rebate and surcharge could be set as a percentage of the COE price instead of as fixed amounts. Siow said using a percentage formula could further reduce cliff effects, but it would also mean buyers would not know the exact rebate or surcharge before the COE bidding exercise begins.

The LTA will also study whether to further reduce COE bidding fees for individuals and whether motor dealers should be required to publish car prices without COE. Siow said some buyers still prefer dealers to bid for COEs on their behalf as a one-stop service, and the government should not make this more difficult.

MP Choo Pei Ling asked how the proposed system would avoid discouraging the adoption of high-performance EVs, which can have higher OMVs, and ensure mass-market buyers were not crowded out by luxury car buyers. Siow said a separate feebate structure for EVs had been proposed, but this would make the system too complicated. The government will instead continue to support EV adoption separately through the Vehicle Emissions Scheme rather than through COE policies.

Mass Market Car Affordability Concerns Raised

MP Tin Pei Ling asked whether the proposed feebate could increase demand for lower-value vehicles and inadvertently push up prices of mass-market cars. Several MPs, including Choo Pei Ling and Tin Pei Ling, raised concerns over the affordability of mass-market cars. Siow said he recognised that larger families, particularly those with young children, may find it difficult to travel together on public transport. The government is also studying the option of a transport grant for large families, he said.

Advertisement

But any support would also have to consider families that do not intend to buy a car and instead rely on public transport, taxis, private-hire cars or car-sharing services, he said. Siow said the principle is that the government must support all families, including those who do not own and do not wish to own one.

He said families receive broader support, like childcare subsidies, healthcare support and other assistance which defray household expenses, and can decide how to best manage the additional expenses of car ownership after factoring these subsidies. Siow also said COE rules must control car numbers and support public transport. There are competing demands for land, and roads already occupy over 12% of Singapore's land area, so there is a need to give priority to public transport over car ownership.

COE Revenue Funds Public Transport System

Over the past decade, COE revenues averaged about S$5 billion annually. Every year, about S$6 billion to S$7 billion is spent on public transport, including subsidies to keep fares affordable. Siow said without COE revenues, Singapore would have to find some other way to fund the public transport system that millions of Singaporeans use every day.

Public transport cannot meet every need, but Singapore's taxi and private-hire car services are more affordable options for people to travel by car without incurring the expenses of owning one, he added. Jessica Tan asked if the Transport Ministry will look into the affordability of vehicles for self-employed and small businesses. Siow said it is something that will be looked into as the COE system is continually being reviewed.

Yip Hon Weng asked if the ministry will look at putting in an income-linked benchmark, in addition to considering the vehicle's OMV, to study if cars remain affordable to Singaporeans. In response, Siow said COE policies are designed to control the overall quantity of cars and that it will be difficult to try to control the price of cars.

He said Singapore cannot enable everybody to own a car, so the aim is to enable as many people as possible to have access to a car ride and to focus attention on public transport, which can meet the needs of most Singaporeans.