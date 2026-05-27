Makansutra Founder Kf Seetoh Visits Bedok Hawker Centre Amid TB Screening, Meets MP Tan Kiat How

Makansutra founder Kf Seetoh visits Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market after mandatory TB screening announcement, meets MP Tan Kiat How, and finds business recovering to 60-70%. Only one active TB case detected; most infections are latent and non-infectious.

SINGAPORE: Local food guru and Makansutra founder Kf Seetoh did his part in supporting the hawkers at Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market, who were affected after the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced on April 30 that it would conduct mandatory tuberculosis screening for the market’s tenants and workers, along with those from Heartbeat@Bedok and Singapore Pools.

Mr Seetoh also bumped into East Coast Member of Parliament Tan Kiat How (PAP), who is also Senior Minister of State for Health as well as for Digital Development and Information. But first, the food guru was pleased to find that the area was relatively full, starting from the car park at Heartbeat@Bedok, and he had to park at the back as the spaces near the front were all taken.

Mr Seetoh panned his camera around the food centre, pointing out queues and noting that there were so many people around. He also said that people who felt wary could put on masks. He added that he had missed the recent “For that day, he chose to patronise stalls run by two graduates of the Culinary Institute of America. He had an $8 bowl of prawn mee soup, along with carrot cake strips and yam cubes (Chai Tow Kway).

Mr Seetoh, who had just returned from a trip to Manila, where he opened an eatery called Hainan Jones, said that while the food in the Philippines is very good, the sheer range of food that’s available in Singapore is “absolutely gorgeous. ” As he was walking around the hawker centre, he bumped into Mr Tan, who told him that business is around 60 to 70% back.

And when Mr Seetoh noted how unafraid Mr Tan is and that he doesn’t even wear a mask, the MP said that he goes to 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market every day. However, the vast majority of them are expected to have a latent TB infection (LTBI), which is not uncommon among Singaporeans. This means they do not have symptoms of the infection, are not infectious, and do not pose a public health risk.

Only one active case of TB has been found, and the person infected started treatment before May 19 and will no longer be infectious after completing two weeks of medication. In summary, Kf Seetoh’s visit highlighted the resilience of hawkers and patrons at Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market despite the TB screening announcement. The presence of MP Tan Kiat How reassured the public, emphasizing that the situation is under control with only one active case.

The community continues to support local businesses, and the food scene remains vibrant. This incident underscores the importance of public health measures while maintaining normalcy in daily life. As Singapore navigates such challenges, the cooperation between authorities, business owners, and customers is crucial. The TB screening is a precautionary step, and most infections are latent, posing no risk.

The hawker centre remains a beloved destination for food lovers, and patrons are encouraged to continue their support while adhering to health advisories





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