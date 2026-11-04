Malaysia modernises airport screening as Anwar admits drug detection gaps

Malaysia is rolling out new electronic equipment, AI analytics and K9 units at airports after admitting existing screening may not detect sophisticated drug-smuggling methods.

Malaysia acknowledged that existing airport screening equipment may not be sufficient to detect increasingly sophisticated drug-smuggling methods, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Nov 3.

He said facilities were using older technology while smugglers increasingly adopt new methods that help them evade detection. Speaking during Prime Minister's Question Time, Anwar said new electronic equipment with advanced analytics capabilities is being provided to detect drugs, alongside K9 units. He noted that the use of sniffer dogs can sometimes cause discomfort among certain passengers. The newly acquired equipment was initially deployed only at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

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Smugglers Shift Focus To Other Airports

Anwar said that now smugglers are aware of the security measures at KLIA, they are moving to other airports, particularly those handling international flights, including Penang, Alor Setar and Kota Bahru. He added that the equipment is now available at airports in Kota Bahru and Penang. In a supplementary question, Opposition Member of Parliament Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail asked if the government would introduce alternative screening methods to detect drugs at airports.

Anwar also responded to a question from Opposition MP Shahidan Kassim, who asked about measures to tighten security controls and address coordination weaknesses among enforcement agencies. Anwar said a joint action plan was drawn up in 2025 by the Home Ministry and the Transport Ministry. He said 41 seizures involving contraband worth RM42.38 million (S$13.30 million) were recorded at the country's entry points between August and October 2026 following the implementation of the plan.

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Meanwhile, he said 93 arrests were made in connection with attempted drug smuggling between January and October, with drugs worth RM202.7 million seized. Separately, he said the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency enforcement recorded 44 seizure cases involving a total value of RM11.22 million. Anwar said the government regarded smuggling as a serious national security issue, particularly breaches involving regulatory violations and the smuggling of drugs and firearms.

Inspections Cover Major International Destinations

He said inspections were also being carried out on flights to destinations including Indonesia, London, Paris, Singapore, Kolkata, Delhi, Hong Kong, Doha and Auckland. These operations covered 3,637 flights and 19,721 flight crew members, and a total of 438,000 pat-down checks were conducted on passengers, he said. Anwar added that security infrastructure and assets also needed to be modernised.

Recognising the limitations of existing equipment, CCTV systems and AI-powered analytics have been introduced, alongside the deployment of police and Customs Department personnel at the baggage sorting areas. Anwar said the government will continue taking action, and that these measures are not limited to ports or airports, as the source of such activities may sometimes lie elsewhere.