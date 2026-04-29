Malaysia Appoints Retired Judge to Lead Anti-Graft Agency in 'Institutional Reset'

The appointment of Abdul Halim Aman as the new head of the MACC aims to restore public trust and signal independence in tackling corruption, but experts question whether an outsider can overcome internal resistance and implement necessary reforms.

Malaysia has appointed retired High Court judge Abdul Halim Aman as the new head of its anti-graft agency , the Malaysia n Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ), in a move analysts describe as an attempt to signal an “institutional reset” and reinforce its independence in tackling corruption.

The appointment comes at a time of heightened scrutiny regarding the MACC’s credibility, particularly following allegations against its former chief, Azam Baki. While the move is largely seen as positive, experts question whether an outsider can effectively navigate internal resistance and implement necessary reforms within the commission. Analysts highlight that Abdul Halim’s lack of prior affiliation with the MACC could be both an advantage and a challenge.

His judicial background and absence of political or business connections are considered key qualifications, suggesting a commitment to legal rigor and impartiality. This distance from internal dynamics could reduce conflicts of interest and enhance public trust.

However, it also means he will likely face resistance from within the MACC, potentially hindering his ability to enact significant changes. Jais Karim, president of Malaysia Corruption Watch, believes the appointment offers a fresh perspective, free from existing internal influences, paving the way for bolder reforms. Raymon Ram, president of Transparency International Malaysia, suggests the appointment signals a renewed emphasis on due process and institutional professionalism.

The appointment mirrors a previous instance in 2019 when lawyer Latheefa Koya was appointed by then-Prime Minister Mahathir. The MACC, established in 2009, has faced criticism from watchdogs like Bersih, who accuse it of straying from its mandate and being used for 'political intimidation'. Recent investigations have targeted prominent figures, including the late former finance minister Daim Zainuddin and opposition politicians like Muhyiddin, raising concerns about selective prosecution.

Abdul Halim Aman’s 22-year career in the Judicial and Legal Service, culminating in his retirement as a High Court judge in March 2023, provides a strong legal foundation for the role. Edmund Terence Gomez, a former member of the MACC’s Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel, believes Abdul Halim’s legal expertise will be crucial in ensuring investigations are legally sound and evidence-based.

The appointment is seen as a strategic move to distance the MACC from the controversies surrounding Azam Baki and project an image of a fresh start, legally robust and free from political interference. The success of this 'reset' will depend on Abdul Halim Aman’s ability to overcome internal hurdles and deliver on the promise of a truly independent and effective anti-corruption agency





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