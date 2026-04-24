Malaysia Busts Love Scam Syndicate Targeting Singapore Men, 58 Arrested

Malaysian police have arrested 58 people linked to a love scam operation in Kelantan, believed to have targeted men in Singapore. The syndicate used women posing as Indonesians to build relationships online and defraud victims of money.

Malaysia n authorities have successfully dismantled a sophisticated love scam operation based at a resort in Kelantan , resulting in the arrest of 58 individuals. The syndicate, active for approximately one month, preyed on men, primarily from Singapore , by employing a deceptive tactic involving women posing as Indonesian nationals to establish emotional connections.

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat detailed the modus operandi, explaining that the scammers initiated contact through messaging platforms before cultivating relationships via WhatsApp, deliberately avoiding video calls to maintain their false identities. This carefully constructed rapport was then exploited to manipulate victims into transferring funds. The operation was conducted from a rented resort which had been illicitly transformed into a fully-fledged call centre, equipped to manage the extensive scamming activities.

The syndicate occupied multiple rooms and a large hall within the resort, operating daily from noon until midnight, under the direction of three supervisors and a team of 55 operators. The arrested individuals comprise a diverse group of nationalities, including Chinese, Myanmar, Indian, and Pakistani citizens, alongside two Malaysian nationals. The demographic of those apprehended skews young, with ages ranging from 20 to 30, and the group consists of 53 men and five women.

A review of travel documents revealed that 33 of the foreign nationals possessed valid permits, while the remaining individuals were found to be in the country illegally. During the raid, police confiscated a substantial amount of equipment crucial to the operation, including 46 computers, five laptops, 118 mobile phones, and eight routers. Notably, some of the routers are believed to be Starlink devices, suggesting a deliberate effort to ensure reliable internet connectivity and circumvent detection by authorities.

The total estimated value of the seized assets amounts to RM179,000 (approximately US$45,000). Despite the successful bust, police have not yet received any formal reports from victims, making it challenging to ascertain the full extent of the financial losses incurred. The operation was triggered by intelligence gathered by the Kelantan police’s commercial crime investigation department, leading to a targeted raid on Wednesday.

The suspects are currently being investigated under Sections 420 and 120B of the Penal Code, pertaining to cheating and criminal conspiracy, respectively. Conviction under these charges carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment, caning, and substantial fines. Yusoff Mamat highlighted a concerning trend of escalating commercial crime within Kelantan, reporting a 100% increase in such cases since the beginning of 2024.

He emphasized the police force’s unwavering commitment to combating these online scams, recognizing their detrimental impact not only on individuals’ finances but also on the nation’s international reputation. The police chief affirmed that efforts to dismantle these criminal syndicates will be intensified, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice. This case underscores the growing sophistication of online scams and the importance of international cooperation in addressing this transnational crime.

The use of technology like Starlink to evade detection demonstrates the adaptability of these criminal groups and the need for law enforcement to continually enhance their capabilities to counter such tactics. The lack of reported victims thus far is also a cause for concern, potentially indicating a reluctance among victims to come forward due to shame or fear of repercussions





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