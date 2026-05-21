The Johor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department has arrested 10 individuals, including a Singaporean man, in a series of coordinated raids across Johor Bahru and Batu Pahat. The operations resulted in the seizure of drugs worth approximately RM4.36 million, along with various assets believed to be linked to the syndicates.

Ten individuals, including a Singaporean man, were arrested in a series of coordinated raids by the Johor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department resulting in the seizure of drugs worth RM4.36 million and other valuable assets believed to be linked to the syndicates.

, الجمГacuteserializer the operations took place between May 11 and 14, leading to the arrest of ten individuals, including a Singaporean man. The three operations, carried out by the Johor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, resulted in the seizure of drugs worth approximately RM4.36 million, along with various assets believed to be linked to the syndicates. The seized assets include seven bracelets valued at RM23,975, two luxury watches worth RM40,000 and two vehicles





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