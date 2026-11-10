Malaysia High Court Orders Najib Razak to Serve Remaining SRC Sentence Under House Arrest Until 2028

Malaysia's High Court has ordered former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence under house arrest at his Kuala Lumpur home until August 23, 2028, after annulling a previous discharge order. The decision follows a rare public clash between the national palace and the Attorney-General's Chambers over the implementation of a royal pardon.

Malaysia's High Court on Tuesday directed the Court Registrar to issue a new order allowing former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remaining two years of his SRC International corruption sentence under house arrest at his home in Kuala Lumpur until August 23, 2028.

Court Allows Najib House Arrest

The decision came after a hearing before Justice Aslam Zainuddin, who annulled a November 6 discharge order and replaced it with a warrant of release that permits house arrest. Najib, 73, was present at the hearing wearing a light blue baju melayu top with sleeves rolled up, accompanied by his daughter Najwa, who wore a blue floral baju kurung.

Also read Malaysian attorney general seeks High Court review of Najib house arrest order, Bernama reports

Justice Aslam said the new order cancels the earlier November 5 order and is replaced with one that allows Najib to serve the remaining sentence from his first corruption conviction at home. The November 6 order of discharge on payment of fine is annulled and fully replaced.

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In line with the conditional pardon granted by the King, Najib is to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year jail term under house arrest at 11, Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur until August 23, 2028. The development follows Najib's brief release from Kajang Prison on November 6 and his return to prison hours later. His political party, the United Malays National Organisation, paid a RM50 million (US$12.3 million) fine required for the house arrest order.

The Attorney-General's Chambers then temporarily blocked his transfer from prison to house arrest, stating more legal clarification was needed. The AGC had delayed his release, claiming the November 6 court order was unclear and possibly defective. Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said the chambers filed an application at the High Court to review the November 6 discharge order and seek a fresh order in line with the conditional pardon granted by the King on September 18.

King And Legal Office Clash

The case has caused a rare public clash between the national palace and the government's top legal office over the implementation of a royal decree. King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar granted Najib a conditional pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until August 23, 2028, subject to payment of the court-ordered fine. The King issued a public rebuke, saying the power to grant pardons is a royal prerogative under Article 42 of Malaysia's Federal Constitution.

He said the exercise of this power must be respected in accordance with the position of the Constitutional Monarchy and the principle of the rule of law. He added that given all conditions in the conditional pardon order have been fulfilled, any argument disputing the order would amount to defying the command of His Majesty the Yang-Pertuan Agong. The Attorney-General's Chambers defended its handling of the house arrest order, stressing it was not disputing or defying the royal pardon.

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It said allegations of insult or treason against the king were baseless. It said court clarification was needed on the effect of the High Court's discharge order on Friday after the fine was paid. The chambers said the key question was whether the discharge order meant Najib had completed his first sentence or still had time left to serve, as this would determine when his second sentence begins.

Najib has been imprisoned since August 2022 when Malaysia's top court upheld his conviction for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving funds from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB. The conviction was in his first graft trial linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Sentence Reduced Amid Fine Dispute

His original 12-year prison sentence was halved to six years by Malaysia's Pardons Board in 2024, while his fine was reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said he disagrees with UMNO paying Najib's US$12.3 million fine. The case has drawn widespread attention in Malaysia, with supporters gathering outside Najib's residence and police putting up yellow tape to cordon off the road leading to his house ahead of the decision.

The High Court's new order clears the way for Najib to begin house arrest, though the legal dispute over the royal pardon and the Attorney-General's handling of the transfer may continue. Najib was set to serve the remaining two years of his jail sentence from the corruption conviction involving SRC International after his lawyers said he had paid the RM50 million fine as part of his conditional pardon.

The High Court judge issued the new warrant of release after hearing submissions by both Najib's lawyers and the Deputy Public Prosecutors this afternoon. The new order simply cancels the November 5 order and is replaced with one that allows Najib to serve the remaining sentence from the said conviction at home.