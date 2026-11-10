Malaysia Cyberattack Warning Prompts Public to Stay Alert

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned Parliament of possible cyberattacks, prompting Johor Baru residents to weigh banking and data risks while European supermarkets lost food to attacks.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim warned Parliament on Nov 3 that Malaysia could face cyberattacks amid geopolitical tensions. His warning has added to rising public concern in Johor Baru, where residents are paying closer attention to cybersecurity threats and how they could affect their daily lives.

Concern over cyberattacks has put the public on high alert, with many people seeking to stay better informed about potential risks. The Star reported from Johor Baru on residents who are weighing practical steps to protect their money, personal data and devices.

Also read French Officials Suspect Iranian Hackers Behind Supermarket Cyberattack

Johor Residents Weigh Cyberattack Risks to Banking

Residents in Johor Baru are most worried about disruptions to banking services and access to personal data, according to The Star. Aisha Mohd Yusof, 39, a school management assistant, said she was concerned about the growing number of cyberattacks worldwide.

Aisha, a mother of two, said she was also considering withdrawing some money in case banking services were disrupted. She said that most people rely heavily on online transactions these days, so having some cash on hand could be useful in an emergency. She added that keeping cash at home to cover her family's expenses for a few days could expose them to other risks, such as theft.

Advertisement

Residents Split Between Calm and Caution

Residents interviewed by The Star broadly agree that panic is unnecessary, but they say vigilance is essential. Aisha said she believed the Government would take the necessary steps to address such threats, including making announcements if the public needed to take certain measures to protect itself.

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Teoh Kah Siang, 42, said he had not taken any drastic measures but had been keeping close tabs on global cybersecurity developments. He said the sudden spike in attacks around the world was worrying and that it was important for people to be careful. He said he continues his usual digital security practices while keeping himself up to date on the issue.

Mechanic K. Pravin, 32, said that apart from being better informed, he had updated his passwords and avoided using public Wi-Fi connections, especially when making online transactions. He said friends who are well versed in technology had advised him to keep the software on his phone and computer up to date. He also said he no longer clicks on unknown links, including those in emails that appear legitimate.

Global Supermarket Refrigeration Attacks Spark Concern

Cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems in at least 10 European countries destroyed large quantities of food on Nov 2, after temperatures reportedly rose to as high as 50 deg C. The affected countries named in reports include France, Germany, Sweden and Italy.

Advertisement

Several other cyberattacks have also been reported across the globe, including one in Malaysia involving the LED screen of the Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) in Johor. That incident led to the display of lewd photos and videos on Oct 29, according to the report.