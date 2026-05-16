Malaysia Debates Targeted Fuel Subsidy Rationalisation Amid Economic Pressures

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirms ongoing discussions on fuel subsidy reforms, with concerns over rising costs and fiscal sustainability. Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong clarifies recent misinterpretations about the policy, while economic advisers warn of unsustainable spending. The debate highlights challenges in balancing financial prudence with household affordability.

Malaysia 's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has acknowledged that discussions on targeted RON95 fuel subsidy rationalisation are ongoing, with the National Economic Action Council’s Crisis Management Task Force refining proposals on which income groups—such as T5, T10, T15, or T20—should be affected.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong clarified that a recent suggestion to reduce the subsidised fuel quota from 200 litres to 150 litres was misinterpreted and not yet policy. The escalating cost of fuel subsidies has become a pressing issue, with economic adviser Nurhisham Hussein revealing that the subsidy burden costs an estimated RM2,300 per second, totaling RM6 billion in March and rising to RM7 billion in April.

At current rates, the government now spends RM8.28 million per hour—or RM200 million daily—due to volatile global oil prices exacerbated by the Middle East conflict. Experts warn that without targeted reforms, subsidies could drain public finances unsustainably. A poorly managed transition could push upper-middle-income families, especially urban dwellers, into financial strain despite ineligibility for direct aid.

However, the government must proceed carefully, as any misstep risks exacerbating household challenges amid rising living costs. Meanwhile, concerns about subsidy reform reflect broader anxieties about Malaysia’s fiscal future. With inflation exacerbating economic pressures, policymakers face the challenge of balancing fiscal prudence with social equity. Liew stressed that the government remains open to feedback and that any changes will prioritise vulnerable populations.

Public discourse also underscores the need for alternative support measures, including cost-saving initiatives for low-income households. As the debate intensifies, economists argue that long-term stability requires bold but prudent adjustments to subsidy policies. Nursushing further cautioned that failure to act could lead to budgetary crises, curtailing essential public investments in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Mass outreach programs are being planned to address anxieties and build support for rationalisation.

While some industry groups advocate for gradual reforms, others call for bolder steps to curb wasteful spending. The government’s next steps will likely hinge on balancing economic realities with social cohesion, as the country navigates this critical phase of fiscal reform





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Malaysia Fuel Subsidy Rationalisation Economic Policy Fiscal Sustainability

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