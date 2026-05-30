Malaysia Defence Minister to Speak at Shangri-La Dialogue, Emphasises Cooperation with Singapore

Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin will speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, where he will address the topic Managing regional tensions amid global competition. He will also meet with his Singaporean counterpart Chan Chun Sing to discuss ways to enhance mutual trust and understanding between the two defence establishments.

Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin will speak on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue . Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin (left) meeting with Singapore's Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing (right) at the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday morning.

Singapore's defence minister Chan Chun Sing met with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Khaled Nordin on Saturday at the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue. The call at Shangri-La Hotel, where Asia's premier security summit is being held, saw both defence ministers reaffirming the warm and longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries. They also discussed ways to further enhance mutual trust and understanding between the two defence establishments, Singapore's Ministry of Defence said.

According to the ministry, the two defence establishments hold regular interactions across a wide range of activities, including bilateral and multilateral exercises, visits, professional exchanges, and cross-attendance of courses. The ministry added that these regular interactions underscore the warm and longstanding defence relations between the two countries, and help strengthen mutual understanding and trust.

During their meeting, the two ministers also emphasised the value of cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia through regional multilateral platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting, ADMM-Plus, and the Five Power Defence Arrangements. Khaled Nordin also paid a courtesy call on Singapore's Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam on Saturday afternoon. He is scheduled to address the sixth plenary session on the topic Managing regional tensions amid global competition at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday.

Apart from the Malaysian defence minister, the summit has also provided Singapore's defence minister with the platform to meet with several of his counterparts. On Saturday morning, Chan met with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, The two defence ministers also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on defence supply chain resilience to deal with unforeseen disruptions.

Singapore's navy is equipped with Sitep Italia's multirole acoustic stabilised system - used on its Sentinel-class maritime security and response vessels, and the Italy-made 76mm naval gun. Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing also co-hosted a breakfast with Philippines' Secretary of National Defence Gilbert Teodoro Junior for their Asean counterparts on Saturday morning. According to the Ministry of Defence, the defence ministers discussed how Asean could contribute to regional peace and prosperity. They also reaffirmed the importance of Asean centrality.

On Friday, Chan met with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani and French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Defence Minister Shangri-La Dialogue Singapore Defence Minister Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting ADMM-Plus Five Power Defence Arrangements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beijing to Send Delegation to Shangri-La Dialogue Without Defence MinisterChina will send a delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defence University to this year's Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, marking the second straight year Beijing has opted not to dispatch its defence minister to Asia's top security summit.

Read more »

Singapore Defence Minister and US Counterpart Reaffirm Bilateral Defence PartnershipSingapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the mutually beneficial and longstanding bilateral defence partnership between the two countries. They met on the sidelines of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29, 2026, and discussed global and regional security developments, defence cooperation, and the US' support for Singapore's Armed Forces.

Read more »

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Meets Singapore's Defence MinisterUS Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is in Singapore till May 30 to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue and met with Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing to reaffirm the bilateral defence partnership and discuss global and regional security developments.

Read more »

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Speak at Shangri-La DialogueUS Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, reaffirming the mutually beneficial and longstanding bilateral defence partnership between Singapore and the US.

Read more »