Malaysia Early Durian Harvest Promises Rich Flavors for Enthusiasts

The Malaysian durian season has arrived early, offering high-quality fruits like the Musang King and D604. Experts cite dry weather for the superior creaminess, with full market availability expected in Singapore by early May.

The highly anticipated durian season has officially arrived in Malaysia , bringing a wave of excitement for enthusiasts across the region, including Singapore . As local orchards begin their harvest, a diverse range of popular durian varieties has already started appearing in markets, signaling the beginning of what many experts believe will be a particularly flavorful year for the king of fruits.

According to reports from Malaysian media outlets, varieties such as the D604, Lipan, Lipan Bara, Yellow Ginger, Capri, D600, and the ever-popular Musang King are among the first to hit the streets. This early arrival has surprised many consumers who were not expecting the bounty to reach stalls so quickly, yet vendors are reporting that the quality of these initial fruits is exceptional.

Local durian seller Ang Hock Leng, who has been in the industry for years, attributes the superior quality of this season to the specific weather patterns experienced in Malaysia. He noted that the lack of significant rainfall in recent months has resulted in a more concentrated flavor profile and a much creamier texture for the fruit. This unexpected environmental factor has led to high-quality yields even at the onset of the season.

The D604 variety, which originated in Balik Pulau, Penang, and has been a market staple since 1987, is currently available at approximately RM25 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the premium Musang King, prized for its golden flesh and bittersweet taste, is currently trading between RM38 and RM58 per kilogram depending on demand and quality grades.

While Malaysian markets are already enjoying the harvest, consumers in Singapore are advised to exercise a little more patience. Currently, prominent durian purveyors such as 99 Old Trees Durian in Chinatown, Fruit Monkey Durian in Yishun, and Combat Durian in Balestier have reported only limited supplies, suggesting that the full-scale distribution across the border has not yet peaked. Industry experts anticipate that the supply chain will stabilize and the season will reach its full potential in Singapore by early May.

As the weeks progress, other fan-favorite varieties like the Red Prawn and Hor Lor are expected to join the lineup, providing an even wider selection for enthusiasts to explore. Sellers remain optimistic that the season will be longer than usual this year, offering a generous window for fans to indulge in their favorite seasonal treats without the pressure of a shortened harvest period.





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Durian Season Begins in Malaysia, Early Arrival in SingaporeThe durian season has commenced in Malaysia with varieties like D604, Lipan, and Musang King now available. A lack of rain has resulted in more flavorful and creamy fruit, and the season is expected to be longer. Singaporean outlets have limited quantities, anticipating a full swing in early May.

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