Malaysia Imposes Strict Environmental Conditions on 117 Approved Data Centres

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says companies have accepted strict environmental conditions for data centres, while Minister Johari Ghani says growth must not affect electricity supply to existing industries.

Malaysia has imposed strict environmental conditions on data centres, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the companies involved have accepted them. He said the companies had all agreed to meet the requirements.

Prime Minister Confirms Data Centre Conditions Accepted

Yes, these are the conditions imposed and they have accepted, he told reporters after attending the Mantap Malaysia Bersama AI programme at Universiti Malaya on Nov 4. Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Ghani also said the government will ensure that the development of data centres does not affect electricity supply to existing industries.

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He said data centres were important infrastructure for supporting the adoption of emerging technologies, but their development must not disrupt the energy needs of existing sectors. The government is actively monitoring the sector to maintain industrial stability alongside technological advancement. According to Johari, Malaysia had approved 117 data centres with a combined maximum energy demand of approximately 23,500MW upon completion. Of the total, 55 were already operational, while the remaining projects were at various stages of planning and construction.

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This massive infrastructure push reflects the country's strategic position in the global digital economy. The approval of 117 data centres with a combined maximum energy demand of about 23,500MW presents both opportunities and challenges for the national grid. The government must ensure that the energy infrastructure can support this significant load without compromising reliability for other users. The 55 operational facilities are already contributing to the grid, while the remaining projects will gradually add to the demand.

New Rules Balance AI Expansion With Energy Security

The new rules are designed to balance the rapid expansion of AI and cloud computing facilities with the nation's environmental and energy security goals. The conditions imposed by the government cover environmental and energy efficiency standards that operators must meet. Anwar Ibrahim noted that these are the specific conditions imposed, and the companies involved have accepted them. This acceptance is a key factor in the continued approval of future projects.

Johari Ghani reiterated that the government will strictly ensure that data centre development does not interfere with the electricity supply to existing industries. He acknowledged the importance of data centres as essential infrastructure for the adoption of emerging technologies.

However, he stressed that their development must not disrupt the energy needs of other sectors. The government views this balance as a critical component of sustainable economic planning. This policy direction aims to prevent energy shortages that could hamper broader industrial output. The government's stance is firm on environmental protection while encouraging digital investment.

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Dual Focus Creates Robust Framework For Long Term Growth

This dual focus aims to create a robust framework for long-term growth. The phased approach allows for better planning of energy supply and distribution networks. As the remaining projects move from planning to construction, the government will continue to monitor their compliance with the strict environmental conditions. The acceptance of these requirements by the involved companies is a positive step towards a sustainable digital future.

The Mantap Malaysia Bersama AI programme at Universiti Malaya served as a platform to discuss these critical issues. The event highlighted the importance of aligning technological growth with national priorities. The government remains committed to ensuring that data centre development supports rather than hinders the broader economy. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that all companies planning to build data centres in Malaysia have officially agreed to the strict environmental conditions set by the government.

This development occurred during his appearance at the Mantap Malaysia Bersama AI programme at Universiti Malaya on November 4. The Prime Minister emphasized that these companies have accepted the requirements to ensure sustainable growth in the digital infrastructure sector.