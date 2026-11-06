Malaysia suspends Najib Razak's house arrest pending legal review of pardon and court order

Malaysia's Attorney General's Chambers has temporarily postponed the transfer of jailed former prime minister Najib Razak to house arrest, citing complex legal issues over the interpretation of his conditional pardon and a High Court order. Najib's detention status remains unchanged at his current place of detention.

Malaysia's Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) has temporarily suspended the implementation of a house arrest order for jailed former prime minister Najib Razak, pending legal clarification on the interpretation of his conditional pardon and the effect of a High Court order issued on Nov 6.

In a statement on Nov 6, the AGC said Najib's detention status should remain unchanged at his existing place of detention while the legal issues were being examined. The AGC described the issues as legally complex and unprecedented, requiring clear and definitive legal clarification before any further implementation action could be taken. The conditional pardon granted by Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim on Sept 18 allowed Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

Also read Najib Razak Released From Kajang Prison to Serve Remainder Under House Arrest After Fine Paid

Najib Party Pays RM50 Million Fine

The pardon was subject to payment of a RM50 million (S$15.8 million) fine and compliance with stipulated conditions. Najib's party, the United Malays National Organisation, said on Nov 6 it had paid the fine on the former premier's behalf. Earlier on Nov 6, a Malaysian court issued an order allowing Najib's transfer home, his lawyer said, adding the plan was for that to take place the same day.

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The Kuala Lumpur High Court's Order of Discharge on Payment of Fine directed Najib's immediate release while stating that the remainder of his sentence should be served under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, in accordance with the conditional pardon. However, the AGC said two possible interpretations had arisen over whether payment of the fine meant Najib's prison sentence in the SRC International case remained in force or was considered completed.

Under the first interpretation, payment of the RM50 million fine would fulfil only the financial component of the sentence, while the prison term would continue until Aug 23, 2028. House arrest would therefore be an alternative means of serving the remaining prison term, rather than an indication that the sentence had ended.

Court Interprets Pardon Conditions

Under the second interpretation, payment of the fine would allow the pardon to take full effect, meaning the entire sentence for the SRC International case, including the prison term, would be considered completed. The AGC said the issue also involved the legal effect of the High Court's discharge order issued after the RM50 million payment was recorded.

The interpretation of Najib's remaining prison term in the SRC International case could also affect the implementation of his sentence in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, the AGC said. This is because a court order stipulates that the 1MDB prison sentence must begin after the completion of his sentence in the SRC International case.

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1MDB Case Sentence Follows SRC Term

The matter also needed to be examined in light of the High Court's rejection on Oct 14, 2026, of Najib's application for a stay of execution of his sentence in the 1MDB case. Najib, prime minister from 2009 to 2018, was found guilty of corruption in relation to the embezzlement of billions of dollars tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state investment fund he co-founded while in power. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

His party said on Nov 6 it had paid the RM50 million ringgit fine needed to fulfil the pardon's conditions on the former premier's behalf. The AGC said the proposed temporary postponement was not intended to challenge or set aside the king's decree, but to ensure that the royal pardon and related court orders were implemented accurately and in accordance with the actual legal position. It said it would take further action once the review and clarification had been completed.

"In this regard, the implementation of house arrest... should be temporarily suspended until further investigation and clarification... are completed," the AGC said in its statement. Police were seen standing guard outside Najib's residence in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 6 following the court order.