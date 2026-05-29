Malaysia Immigration System Crash Causes Chaos at Border Checkpoints

A technical glitch in Malaysia's MyIMMs system caused widespread disruption and long queues at all 114 immigration checkpoints, particularly at the Singapore-Johor border. The system was down for five hours, forcing manual processing. Authorities confirm a new system will replace the outdated one by 2028, but disruptions may continue.

A widespread technical failure in Malaysia's immigration system caused massive disruption and long queues at border checkpoints across the country on Thursday, May 28. The system crash began at 4:30 AM and lasted until 9:30 AM, forcing immigration officers to process travelers manually, according to reports from The Star.

This was the second major incident in just over a month, following a similar breakdown on April 23 that left commuters stranded for two hours. Videos and photos shared on social media showed people packed into immigration halls with little room to move, while vehicles lined up on roads leading to checkpoints. The Malaysian Immigration Department director-general Zakaria Shaa­ban confirmed that the disruption was caused by technical issues at the MyIMMs data centre, which houses the core immigration system.

He ruled out any security breach and stated that the system was restored after rectification work. Shaaban also acknowledged the system's age, stating that problems are inevitable and that a new system, the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe), is expected to replace the outdated MyIMMs by 2028. Until then, travelers may continue to face occasional disruptions. The most severe congestion was reported at the Singapore-Johor land checkpoints, where many Malaysians were crossing the border for work.

An official from the Ministry of Home Affairs told The Star that the glitch affected 114 immigration checkpoints nationwide, and personnel had to be redeployed to manual counters for buses, motorcycles, and vehicles. Even facial recognition and autogates were down, further slowing the process. Security personnel were also deployed to maintain order.

In response to the incident and upcoming public holidays, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had earlier advised travelers to expect delays at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from May 26 to June 28 due to Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day, and school holidays. ICA also reminded that security checks have been heightened since February 28 due to global security concerns.

Travelers are urged to plan their journeys during non-peak hours, such as early mornings or late evenings, and to check the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website and ICA's social media for real-time updates. The repeated breakdowns highlight the urgent need for infrastructure modernization in Malaysia's immigration system, which handles millions of travelers annually. The reliance on outdated technology not only causes inconvenience but also poses risks to national security and economic activity.

As the NIISe system is still years away from full implementation, interim solutions and better contingency plans are necessary to minimize future disruptions. Meanwhile, commuters and cross-border workers are advised to stay informed and allow extra travel time. The incident also underscores the interconnected nature of Singapore-Malaysia border operations, where delays on one side can have ripple effects on both countries. Authorities on both sides are coordinating to manage traffic flow and ensure safety during peak periods.

The long-term solution lies in the successful rollout of the NIISe system, which promises more robust and secure immigration processing. However, until then, both governments must work together to alleviate the impact of system failures and keep cross-border travel as smooth as possible. The recent glitch serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and the need for continuous investment in technology and human resources.

As Malaysia progresses toward its digital transformation goals, immigration authorities must prioritize system resilience and redundancy. For now, travelers are urged to remain patient and heed official advice to avoid peak hours and check for updates





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Immigration System Crash Myimms Singapore-Johor Checkpoint Queues Technical Glitch Niise

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia PM's daughter trolled after losing job as election warriorNurul Izzah Anwar, silent on many issues after she won a controversial party election to become number 2 leader last year, has now been removed as a co-election official by Anwar Ibrahim's party. She is now trolled by former party members.

Read more »

New Wayfinding System to be Introduced on Circle LineThe Land Transport Authority (LTA) will introduce a new wayfinding system on the Circle Line, using 'clockwise' and 'anticlockwise' labels to show train directions instead of terminal station names.

Read more »

Major tech glitch leaves thousands stranded at Malaysia's bordersThousands of people were left stranded in long queues at many of Malaysia's border entry points all across the country after a technical glitch crashed the entire immigration system on Thursday (May 28) morning.All computer-based systems at immigration checkpoints in Malaysia were down from 4.30am to 9.

Read more »

Malaysia's Immigration System Outage Disrupts Travel, Causes FrustrationTens of thousands of travellers faced long queues at immigration checkpoints across Malaysia on early Thursday, including at the Johor-Singapore land border, when a nationwide system outage crippled immigration clearance for around five hours. Immigration officers were left to process both Malaysians and foreign travellers manually after all computer-based systems went down between 4.30am and 9.30am.

Read more »