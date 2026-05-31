Malaysia Intensifies Crackdown on LGBTQ Community Amid Political Competition

Recent enforcement actions by Malaysian authorities, including raids, website blocks, and calls to use the term 'deviant culture,' reflect a tightening climate for LGBTQ individuals. Analysts cite political competition and increased visibility as drivers, while advocacy groups report increased caution and a rise in legal inquiries.

Recent moves by Malaysia n authorities indicate a more restrictive environment for LGBTQ individuals, according to analysts, who attribute the trend to political competition and increased visibility of LGBTQ events.

In December 2025, Islamic NGO PEKIDA held an anti-LGBT rally outside a men's wellness centre that had been raided by police the previous month. The government blocked two same-sex dating websites, and a deputy minister urged the public to use the term 'deviant culture' instead of 'LGBT' to reduce online visibility.

These actions, combined with a high-profile police raid on a men's wellness centre in Kuala Lumpur that detained over 200 men on suspicion of same-sex activity, have raised concerns among the LGBTQ community. Although the raid backfired when a magistrate ruled that police could not prove exploitation or coercion, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus stated that authorities were working to ensure the centre ceased operations.

Experts say enforcement is becoming more preventive, focusing on anticipated risk mitigation rather than post-offence prosecution. Political competition, especially between the ruling coalition and conservative Islamic parties, is driving this tougher stance, as parties seek to appeal to religious voters. Advocacy groups report they are now more cautious when organizing events, cancelling some due to permit denials.

For example, a wellness retreat in Johor was cancelled after authorities refused permits. The state ruler ordered firm action against activities linked to the retreat. Deputy Minister Marhamah Rosli in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) told parliament that using the term 'deviant culture' would curb the spread of LGBTQ content online. She said, 'The more we utter, write and mention the term LGBT, the more related content will pop up.

Unknowingly, we may appear to be promoting the deviant culture.

' In a written parliamentary reply, Minister Zulkifli Hasan said Malaysia recorded 135 LGBTQ-linked arrests between 2022 and 2025, and that the government remains vigilant in enforcing Syariah criminal laws covering lesbianism, sodomy, and men posing as women. Enforcement includes not only arrests but also monitoring and disruption of events. Data from NGO Justice for Sisters shows at least 307 LGBTQ-linked arrests in 2025 under federal and state Syariah laws, and 32 arrests in 2026 as of May 8.

The group also recorded five to six LGBTQ events disrupted in June 2025 alone, compared to at least eight between 2019 and 2023 that were intimidated, raided, or disrupted. Legal experts like Yoges M Verasuntharam, who advises on LGBTQ cases, have seen a 20% increase in calls seeking legal advice on LGBTQ-related enforcement over the past year. She notes that this suggests an enforcement model prioritizing anticipated risk mitigation and public order over post-offence prosecution.

She has advised clients on giving police statements, including what questions to answer. Some LGBTQ individuals, including those previously rounded up, have become more cautious about places they go and events they attend. Others support the government's enforcement moves. The overall climate for LGBTQ people in Malaysia, where homosexuality is illegal, is becoming chillier, with conservative Islamic segments including political parties pushing back against the community





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