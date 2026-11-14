Malaysia Investigating Nvidia Chip Diversion Allegations Since April 2025

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirms Royal Malaysia Police probes Nvidia chip diversion. Miti leads agency response to US claims of illicit transit through Malaysia.

Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed that the Royal Malaysia Police initiated a formal investigation in April 2025 regarding allegations that the nation serves as a transit point for illicitly diverted advanced semiconductors. The probe specifically addresses US claims involving Nvidia AI chips, which are critical components in global artificial intelligence infrastructure. This development marks the earliest known point of official action taken by Malaysia n authorities in response to international scrutiny over chip supply chain compliance.

Investigation Details and Strategic Trade Act 2010

The police probe operates under the framework of the Strategic Trade Act 2010, focusing on whether proxy companies within Malaysia are facilitating illicit procurement or acting as transit hubs for restricted technology. Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail explained that the investigation covers three primary allegations: the existence of proxy entities, illicit procurement activities, and the use of Malaysian territory as a transit country for these advanced chips. The authorities are examining evidence of layered transactions to determine if national regulations regarding strategic trade have been violated.

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Gathering evidence for such a complex inquiry involves highly detailed examinations of commercial records and supply chain logistics. The Minister noted that findings from the police investigation are regularly relayed to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, which serves as the lead agency for this matter. This inter-agency coordination ensures that legal findings from the Royal Malaysia Police align with the regulatory oversight responsibilities held by the trade ministry.

Government Coordination and Agency Roles

Multiple regulatory bodies are currently involved in monitoring and investigating these allegations to ensure comprehensive oversight of the semiconductor supply chain. These agencies include Bank Negara Malaysia, the Inland Revenue Board, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, and the Customs Department, working alongside the police. The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry acts as the central coordinating body, responsible for managing the government's response and maintaining communication with foreign entities raising the complaints.

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently stated that there is currently no indication that Nvidia AI chips linked to the Megaspeed issue were officially exported from Malaysia. The Prime Minister emphasized that Malaysia has not received any formal request from either Singapore or the United States regarding the matter. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic requests, the government has committed to cooperating fully with all agencies involved to clarify the situation and uphold international trade obligations.

MigaSpeed and Regulatory Compliance Updates

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry clarified that it has never cleared Singapore-based Megaspeed International Pte Ltd or its Malaysian affiliate, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, for the specific transactions in question. While no permit is currently required to import AI chips into the country, the regulatory landscape has shifted to address potential misuse of the transit system. The ministry is actively working with the Customs Department to determine if any chips have been re-exported in violation of the new compliance standards.

Under the updated enforcement of the Strategic Trade Act 2010, effective from July 2025, any entity exporting, re-exporting, transshipping, or transiting high-performance US AI chips through Malaysia must obtain a permit from Miti. This regulatory change was implemented to close potential loopholes that could allow advanced semiconductors to be diverted to restricted end-users. The ministry continues to work with customs officials to verify compliance and ensure that no unauthorized transit activities occur.

The investigation underscores the critical importance of adhering to international export controls and strategic trade regulations for high-value technology. As authorities continue their layered inquiries, the findings will determine the extent to which Malaysia's logistics and corporate sectors may have been utilized for illicit chip diversion. The outcome of this probe will likely influence future regulatory frameworks and international trade relations regarding sensitive semiconductor technology.