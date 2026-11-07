Malaysia King Sultan Ibrahim Defends Najib Razak Pardon Order

Sultan Ibrahim asserts the clarity of Najib Razak's conditional pardon for SRC International case. This follows a legal dispute with the Attorney-General over implementation timelines.

Malaysian monarch Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar issued a definitive statement affirming the legitimacy of former Prime Minister Najib Razak's conditional royal pardon, directly countering recent legal challenges. This royal decree arrives precisely one day after the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) petitioned for a temporary suspension of Najib's house arrest arrangement. The monarch's intervention aims to resolve the immediate conflict regarding the implementation of the pardon and its implications for a separate prison sentence awaiting execution.

Monarch Declares Pardon Unambiguous and Binding

Sultan Ibrahim explicitly stated that the conditional royal pardon allowing Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest is clear and unambiguous. He warned that any attempt to dispute this order would amount to defying the monarch's decree. The King emphasized that the power to grant pardons is a royal prerogative under Article 42 of Malaysia's Federal Constitution. He argued that the exercise of this power must be respected in accordance with the position of the Constitutional Monarchy and the principle of the rule of law. Sultan Ibrahim noted that all conditions stipulated in the order had been fulfilled, leaving no room for prolonged uncertainty or confusion in its interpretation.

Also read Najib Razak Released From Kajang Prison to Serve Remainder Under House Arrest After Fine Paid

Attorney-General Raises Legal Clarification Concerns

The Attorney-General's Chambers called for a temporary suspension of the house arrest, citing complex legal questions over the interpretation of the royal pardon and its implications for a separate prison sentence imposed on the former leader. The AGC argued there were two possible interpretations of the pardon following Najib's payment of a RM50 million fine. They sought clarification on whether the payment meant Najib must continue serving his sentence under house arrest until August 23, 2028, or if the sentence should be considered completed. This distinction is significant because of Najib's separate conviction in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, for which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The AGC stated that determining when the SRC International sentence ends has direct implications for when the separate 1MDB prison term should commence, especially after the High Court dismissed Najib's application for a stay of execution on October 14.

Advertisement

Legal Team Rejects Detention and Cites Compliance

Najib's lawyers rejected the AGC's position, arguing that there was no lawful basis for keeping the former prime minister in Kajang Prison after he had fulfilled the conditions of the conditional pardon. His legal team, Shafee & Co, asserted that the payment of the RM50 million fine had satisfied the requirement for Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. The lawyers also stated that the High Court had issued sealed orders authorizing Najib's discharge from prison after the fine was paid. They maintained that the conditional pardon order is clear, explicit, and without any ambiguity, and is not related to other cases involving him. The legal team viewed the AGC's request as an unnecessary complication of a resolved legal process.

Constitutional Authority and Next Procedural Steps

The King's remarks highlight the tension between royal prerogative and legal administrative procedures in Malaysia. Sultan Ibrahim reiterated that any argument disputing the order would amount to defying the command of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The statement did not explicitly direct the AGC to withdraw its position or reverse the proposed temporary suspension of Najib's house arrest. However, the King's strong language serves as a significant political and constitutional signal regarding the finality of the pardon. The AGC maintained that the proposed temporary suspension was not intended to question the king's decree but to ensure implementation in accordance with the law. They called for Najib's detention status to be maintained at his existing place of detention, subject to the powers of relevant authorities, pending further legal clarity.