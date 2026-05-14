Malaysia Objects to Norway Revoking Missile Export Approval, Threatens Defence Plans

Malaysia voiced its objections to a surprise decision by Norway to revoke export approvals for a naval strike missile system intended for its combat ships, saying the move would threaten Kuala Lumpur's defence plans and hurt regional security.

A spokesperson for the Malaysia n government said on Wednesday (May 13) that the country was also considering potential legal action, without specifying details. Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Special Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia- Malaysia -Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, in Cebu, Philippines, May 7, 2026.

(Photo: Rolex Dela Pena/Reuters via Pool) Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results. KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia voiced its objections on Thursday (May 14) to a surprise decision by Norway to revoke export approvals for a naval strike missile system intended for its combat ships, saying the move would threaten Kuala Lumpur's defence plans and hurt regional security.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian government said on Wednesday that the country was also considering potential legal action, without specifying details. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday he had conveyed Malaysia's objection in a phone call with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Stoere, describing the move to halt the missile exports as"unilateral and unacceptable".

"Signed contracts are solemn instruments. They are not confetti to be scattered in so capricious a manner," Anwar said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"If European defence suppliers reserve the right to renege with impunity, their value as strategic partners flies out the window. " The Norwegian Foreign Affairs Ministry said last week it had decided to revoke certain export licences related to specific technologies that are now subject to stricter controls. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS, the supplier of the missile system, told Reuters that export licensing decisions were handled by the Norwegian authorities and it fully complies with all applicable regulations.

Anwar said the decision would have grave consequences for Malaysia's defence operational readiness and its littoral combat ship (LCS) modernisation programme. Malaysia's LCS project, launched in 2011 and involving six vessels with an initial cost of RM6 billion (US$1.53 billion), has been dogged by serious mismanagement issues, with costs ballooning over the years. The project was relaunched in 2023 following a government review, with the decision made to acquire five ships instead of six.

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ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Norway Missile Exports Strategic Partners Defence Plans Regional Security Kuala Lumpur Anwar Ibrahim Norwegian Foreign Affairs Ministry Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) LCS Project Serious Mismanagement Issues Costs Ballooning Over The Years Government Review Five Ships Instead Of Six

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Malaysia PM says Norway missile export halt threatens its defence plansKUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia voiced its objections on Thursday (May 14) to a surprise decision by Norway to revoke export approvals for a naval strike missile system intended for its combat ships, saying the move would threaten Kuala Lumpur's defence plans and hurt regional security.

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