Malaysia Orders Crackdown After Kelantan Airport Becomes Illegal Racing Spot

Malaysia's transport minister has ordered enhanced enforcement at the upgraded Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan after illegal motorcycle racers turned the location into a racetrack. The government has expressed disappointment and outrage and plans to take strong action.

Malaysia 's Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, has issued a stern order for enhanced enforcement measures at the recently renovated Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan , following reports of illegal motorcycle racing taking place within the airport's premises. The airport, which underwent a significant upgrade costing nearly RM450 million (approximately S$143.3 million) over a two-year period, reopened on March 19th.

However, its state-of-the-art facilities, particularly the drop-off point, have been misused by motorcycle enthusiasts for illegal racing and stunt performances. This unauthorized activity not only poses a significant safety risk to airport users and the general public but also undermines the intended purpose of the airport upgrade. The minister expressed his disappointment and outrage regarding the situation, stating that the behaviour of these individuals is 'extremely shameful' and borders on sabotage against the state's security and economic prospects. The primary objective of the airport upgrade was to bolster air connectivity for Kelantan, thereby fostering socio-economic development and attracting increased tourism. The minister emphasized the government's commitment to these goals and condemned the actions of the 'mat rempit' groups, a term often used to describe youths involved in illegal street racing and related activities, who are jeopardizing these aspirations. \In response to the alarming situation, Minister Loke has taken decisive action, directing the road transport department's enforcement director to launch 'massive enforcement operations' in and around the airport area. These operations will be focused on deterring and preventing further instances of illegal racing and related activities. Furthermore, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), the management company responsible for overseeing the operations of the upgraded airport, has been instructed to implement stricter measures to control entry and exit points. The aim is to create a more secure environment and prevent unauthorized access to the airport's facilities, making it more difficult for individuals to engage in illegal activities. The minister has also issued a clear warning, stating that any individual caught performing stunts or engaging in illegal racing at the airport will face severe consequences, including the confiscation of their motorcycles. This strong stance reflects the government's commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of airport users and the overall public. The implementation of these measures is intended to send a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated and that those who engage in them will be held accountable. The authorities are actively working to restore order and ensure that the airport operates as intended, contributing to the economic growth and development of Kelantan.\The incident has sparked a widespread public outcry, with many citizens expressing their disapproval of the illegal activities and their support for the government's efforts to address the issue. The misuse of public infrastructure for such purposes is seen as a disrespectful act that undermines the investments made to improve the airport's facilities and services. The situation highlights the challenges faced by authorities in managing the behaviour of individuals and groups who engage in illegal activities, particularly those involving motor vehicles. The government's swift and decisive response underscores its commitment to upholding the law, ensuring public safety, and protecting public assets. The enhanced enforcement operations, coupled with the stricter access controls, are expected to significantly reduce the incidents of illegal racing at the airport. Moreover, the confiscation of motorcycles as a punishment is expected to serve as a strong deterrent, discouraging others from engaging in similar activities. The situation also raises concerns about the role of parents and community members in preventing such behaviours and promoting responsible conduct among youths. The authorities are likely to collaborate with local communities and other stakeholders to educate the public about the risks and consequences of illegal street racing and related activities. The ultimate goal is to create a safe and secure environment for all, where public resources are utilized for their intended purposes and contribute to the overall well-being and prosperity of the state. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of respecting public property, obeying the law, and prioritizing safety





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Airport Illegal Racing Kelantan Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southern California wildfire mostly contained as officials lift many evacuation ordersRIVERSIDE, Califoria - A smoky wildfire in southern California that broke out a day earlier and prompted evacuation orders was mostly under control Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.Encompassing roughly 6.

Read more »

'Extremely shameful': Malaysia orders crackdown after upgraded airport in Kelantan becomes illegal racing spotMalaysia's transport minister Anthony Loke has ordered enhanced enforcement efforts at the newly upgraded airport in Kelantan after illegal motorcycle racers turned the location into a racetrack, according to his Facebook post on Monday (April 6).The Sultan Ismail Petra Airport reopened on March 19 after a nearly RM450 million (S$143.

Read more »

ICA Thwarts Smuggling Attempt at Changi Airport, Seizes Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco and VaporizersICA officers at Changi Airport arrested a South Korean traveler on March 27, 2026, for attempting to smuggle over 2,000 heat sticks and 130+ vaporizers into Singapore. The case is now under investigation by the Health Sciences Authority, sparking public discussion on enforcement and penalties.

Read more »

Foreigner, 18, gets 6 weeks' jail for using criminal force on airport police officerA 18-year-old Chinese national was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday (April 1) for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. In a statement on April 6, police said Fan Guangyao (transliterated) had arrived at the Airport Police Division at Changi Airport on Feb 11 at about 11.30 pm to report that he had...

Read more »

Malaysia Orders Crackdown on Illegal Racing at Newly Upgraded Kelantan AirportFollowing the upgrade of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan, illegal motorcycle racers have been using the drop-off point as a racetrack, prompting Malaysia's Transport Minister to order enhanced enforcement and security measures.

Read more »

2 foreigners to be charged for allegedly stealing cosmetic items at Changi AirportTwo foreign nationals will be charged in court for their alleged involvement in a case of shop theft at Changi Airport last month. The two suspects, a 63-year-old New Zealand man and a 52-year-old Australian woman, allegedly stole 2 cosmetic items worth $437.60 in total from a retail store in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 2, said the.

Read more »