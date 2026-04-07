Malaysia Orders Crackdown After New Kelantan Airport Becomes Illegal Racing Spot

Transport Minister Anthony Loke condemns illegal motorcycle racing at the newly upgraded Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan, ordering immediate enforcement action and increased security measures.

Malaysia 's Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, has strongly condemned the use of the newly upgraded Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan as an illegal racetrack by motorcyclists, labeling the situation as extremely shameful and ordering immediate and comprehensive enforcement action. The airport, which reopened on March 19th after a significant RM450 million (approximately S$143.

3 million) upgrade spanning two years, was intended to boost air connectivity, stimulate socio-economic development, and attract increased tourism to the state. Instead, the drop-off point and surrounding areas have been exploited by 'mat rempit' groups, who use modified motorcycles for illegal street racing and stunts, endangering the safety of airport users and potentially undermining the intended economic benefits of the upgrade. Loke expressed his disappointment and concern in a Facebook post on Monday, emphasizing that the actions of these individuals constituted an act of sabotage against the state's security and economic progress. He underscored the government's investment in the airport's modernization and its vision for Kelantan's future, highlighting the stark contrast between those aspirations and the current reality of illegal racing at the airport.\The minister's response reflects the severity of the situation and the government's commitment to address it swiftly and decisively. He has directed the Road Transport Department's enforcement director to launch 'massive enforcement operations' in the area, aimed at apprehending and deterring the offending motorcyclists. This includes increased patrols, stricter vehicle inspections, and potentially stricter penalties for those caught participating in illegal racing and related activities. Furthermore, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), the management company responsible for the airport's operations, has been instructed to tighten security measures and restrict access points to discourage the 'mat rempit' groups from entering the airport premises and engaging in illegal activities. Minister Loke has also issued a clear warning, stating that any individual found performing stunts in front of the airport will have their motorcycles confiscated. This zero-tolerance approach underscores the government's determination to reclaim the airport for its intended purpose and ensure the safety and security of all users. The swift and decisive action highlights the government's commitment to upholding law and order and safeguarding the public's well-being.\The issue has also prompted a broader discussion about the challenges of managing public spaces and the need for effective strategies to prevent illegal activities from disrupting infrastructure projects. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential for even the most ambitious and well-intentioned development initiatives to be undermined by irresponsible behavior. The situation in Kelantan raises questions about the effectiveness of existing security measures, the role of community engagement in preventing illegal activities, and the need for enhanced coordination between different government agencies and airport management. The government's actions, including increased enforcement and tightened access controls, are a crucial first step in addressing the problem. However, long-term solutions will likely require a multi-faceted approach, encompassing public education, community outreach, and potentially the implementation of advanced surveillance technologies to deter illegal racing and other undesirable behaviors. The aim is to ensure the airport fulfills its intended role as a key infrastructure asset that enhances connectivity, promotes economic growth, and benefits the local community. The incident highlights the complex interplay between infrastructure development, public safety, and the broader social and economic goals of the state and nation. The successful resolution of this issue will be essential in ensuring that the investment in the airport upgrade delivers its intended benefits and contributes to Kelantan's future prosperity





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Airport Kelantan Illegal Racing Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Extremely shameful': Malaysia orders crackdown after upgraded airport in Kelantan becomes illegal racing spotMalaysia's transport minister Anthony Loke has ordered enhanced enforcement efforts at the newly upgraded airport in Kelantan after illegal motorcycle racers turned the location into a racetrack, according to his Facebook post on Monday (April 6).The Sultan Ismail Petra Airport reopened on March 19 after a nearly RM450 million (S$143.

Read more »

ICA Thwarts Smuggling Attempt at Changi Airport, Seizes Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco and VaporizersICA officers at Changi Airport arrested a South Korean traveler on March 27, 2026, for attempting to smuggle over 2,000 heat sticks and 130+ vaporizers into Singapore. The case is now under investigation by the Health Sciences Authority, sparking public discussion on enforcement and penalties.

Read more »

Foreigner, 18, gets 6 weeks' jail for using criminal force on airport police officerA 18-year-old Chinese national was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday (April 1) for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. In a statement on April 6, police said Fan Guangyao (transliterated) had arrived at the Airport Police Division at Changi Airport on Feb 11 at about 11.30 pm to report that he had...

Read more »

Malaysia Orders Crackdown on Illegal Racing at Newly Upgraded Kelantan AirportFollowing the upgrade of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan, illegal motorcycle racers have been using the drop-off point as a racetrack, prompting Malaysia's Transport Minister to order enhanced enforcement and security measures.

Read more »

Malaysia Orders Crackdown After Kelantan Airport Becomes Illegal Racing SpotMalaysia's transport minister has ordered enhanced enforcement at the upgraded Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan after illegal motorcycle racers turned the location into a racetrack. The government has expressed disappointment and outrage and plans to take strong action.

Read more »

Malaysia Orders Crackdown After Airport Upgrade Turns Into Illegal Racing SpotMalaysia's transport minister has ordered increased enforcement at a newly upgraded airport in Kelantan after motorcyclists began using it for illegal racing and stunts, calling the situation 'extremely shameful.' The airport, which reopened after a significant upgrade, is now facing a crackdown to prevent further dangerous activity and protect the airport's intended purpose.

Read more »