Malaysia Orders Crackdown on Illegal Racing at Newly Upgraded Kelantan Airport

Following the upgrade of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan, illegal motorcycle racers have been using the drop-off point as a racetrack, prompting Malaysia's Transport Minister to order enhanced enforcement and security measures.

Malaysia 's Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke , has strongly condemned the use of the newly upgraded Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kelantan as an illegal racetrack by motorcyclists, labeling the situation as extremely shameful. The airport, which reopened on March 19th after a significant RM450 million (S$143.3 million) upgrade spanning two years, was intended to boost air connectivity, stimulate socio-economic development, and attract more tourists to the state.

Instead, the drop-off point in front of the new terminal departure hall has become a gathering spot for mat rempit groups, putting airport users at risk and undermining the planned economic benefits of the investment. The minister expressed his disappointment that the airport, built for the purpose of helping the state, is now the location for a blatant abuse of its facilities. These individuals are not only jeopardizing their own safety but also potentially that of airport users, with their reckless stunts near the departure hall. The minister's words reflect a firm commitment to restoring the airport to its intended purpose and safeguarding the investments made in its upgrade. \In response to the concerning reports, Minister Loke has taken immediate action to address the illegal racing. He has instructed the Road Transport Department's enforcement director to launch 'massive enforcement operations' in the area, aiming to curb the unauthorized activities and deter further occurrences. The minister's directive underscores the government's zero-tolerance policy towards such behavior, with a clear focus on public safety and the preservation of public infrastructure. Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), the management company responsible for the airport, has also received specific instructions from Minister Loke to enhance security measures. This includes tightening control over entry and exit pathways to the airport premises, making it more difficult for the mat rempit groups to access the area and engage in illegal activities. Furthermore, the minister has issued a stern warning that any individuals caught performing stunts within the airport's premises will face severe consequences, including the confiscation of their motorcycles. This measure sends a strong message of deterrence, signaling the government's resolve to crack down on the illegal racing and maintain order at the airport. These immediate steps demonstrate a proactive approach to prevent further incidents. \The situation highlights the importance of balancing infrastructure development with maintaining law and order. The investment in the airport upgrade aimed to bring substantial economic and social benefits to Kelantan. However, the actions of the illegal motorcycle racers, with their stunts and disregard for the law, threatened to negate the positive impact of this investment. The use of the airport premises for illegal racing activities creates a dangerous environment for both airport users and the racers themselves. The minister's response reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the airport functions as intended, providing safe and efficient air transport services, and contributing to the economic growth of the region. The swift and decisive action taken by Minister Loke, including the enforcement operations and tightened security, will serve as a strong deterrent against future illegal activities, and also serves as a warning, showing that lawbreakers will face the consequences of their reckless actions. It underscores the responsibility of all stakeholders, from the government and airport management to the public and potential wrongdoers, to cooperate in the preservation of public infrastructure and maintaining a safe environment for all





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Malaysia Kelantan Airport Illegal Racing Motorcycles Anthony Loke Enforcement Security Mat Rempit

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