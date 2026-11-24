Malaysia has urged data centre operators not to host or serve seven companies placed on a US trade blacklist, including Singapore-based Megaspeed and local firms MSFusion and Speedmatrix, as it seeks to avoid being used to bypass export controls.

Malaysia on Tuesday urged data centre operators to cut links with seven companies that were added to a US trade blacklist barring them from buying advanced chips.

Malaysia Urges Data Centre Operators To Cut Links

The companies include Singapore-based Megaspeed and two local firms, MSFusion and Speedmatrix, both with reported links to Megaspeed. The trade and industry ministry said the Malaysia Investment Development Authority will issue a notice to all data centre operators in Malaysia informing them of the listing. Operators are advised not to host, lease space to, or provide services to the seven listed entities.

Also read US Adds Megaspeed to Trade Blacklist Over Nvidia Export Probe and Espionage Allegations

Malaysia remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment and will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls, the ministry said in a statement. It warned that action will be taken against any lawbreakers. Megaspeed, along with four affiliates in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, was added to the US Commerce Department Entity List for acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.

Entity List Targets Key AI Data Centre Hub

The department said this in a filing on the Federal Register. The move matters because Malaysia is at the centre of an AI-driven data centre boom and is Southeast Asia fastest growing hub for new data centres. It accounts for more than half of under-construction data centre capacity among Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to market intelligence firm DC Byte.

Megaspeed is at the centre of a scandal in which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was accused of having an affair with one of the company executives, alleged to have been a Chinese spy. The controversy has drawn attention to the chip industry and export controls in the region. Analysts have said the Nvidia-Megaspeed saga could squeeze Singapore room in chips space and slow things for firms.

The case has also raised questions about why the US is targeting Southeast Asia in its bid to curb China access to AI chips. Johor data centres are getting a boost from the Singapore factor, but water and power remain bottlenecks. Malaysia wants to avoid being used to bypass export controls as it positions itself as a major AI data centre hub. The US Entity List bars companies from buying advanced chips and other technology from American suppliers.

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The seven companies were added for acting contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests. Malaysia trade ministry said the notice will inform operators of the listing and advise them not to provide services to the listed entities. The government will take action against any lawbreakers. The ministry added that Malaysia remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment.

It will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls. Megaspeed and its affiliates were added to the Entity List in a filing on the Federal Register. The four affiliates are located in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Local firms MSFusion and Speedmatrix were also added.

Malaysia accounts for more than half of under-construction data centre capacity in Southeast Asia, according to DC Byte. The region includes Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. The scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a Megaspeed executive has been widely reported. The executive was alleged to have been a Chinese spy.

Nvidia Scandal Raises Regional Chip Industry Questions

The allegations have not been proven in court. Malaysia is Southeast Asia fastest growing hub for new data centres. The AI-driven boom has attracted significant investment, but concerns remain about water and power supplies, especially in Johor. The US has been targeting Southeast Asia in its bid to curb China access to AI chips.

The Entity List is one tool used to prevent advanced technology from reaching certain companies. Malaysia trade and industry ministry said the notice will be issued by the Malaysia Investment Development Authority. Operators are advised not to host, lease space to, or provide services to the seven listed entities. The ministry said Malaysia will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls.

It remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment. Megaspeed is at the centre of a scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. He was accused of having an affair with one of the company executives, who was alleged to have been a Chinese spy. The allegations have not been confirmed.

The seven companies were added to the US Commerce Department Entity List for acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. The filing was published on the Federal Register. Malaysia is South-east Asia fastest growing hub for new data centres. It accounts for more than half of under-construction data centre capacity among Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to DC Byte.

The move by Malaysia is seen as an effort to avoid being used to bypass export controls. The government wants to maintain a secure and transparent trading environment. Operators who violate the notice could face action. The ministry did not specify what penalties might be imposed.

The notice is expected to be issued soon by the Malaysia Investment Development Authority. The US Entity List includes companies from various countries. The addition of Megaspeed and its affiliates, as well as MSFusion and Speedmatrix, highlights concerns about the region role in the AI chip trade. Malaysia data centre boom has been driven by AI demand.

The country has attracted major investments, but infrastructure challenges remain, including water and power supply in Johor. The Nvidia-Megaspeed scandal has drawn attention to the chip industry. Analysts say it could squeeze Singapore room in chips space and slow things for firms. The controversy involves allegations of an affair and spying.

Malaysia trade ministry said it remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment. It will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls. The notice will inform all data centre operators in Malaysia of the listing. They are advised not to host, lease space to, or provide services to the seven listed entities.

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Action will be taken against lawbreakers. Megaspeed is based in Singapore. It has four affiliates in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Local firms MSFusion and Speedmatrix were also added to the list.

Both have reported links to Megaspeed. Malaysia is at the centre of an AI-driven data centre boom. It is Southeast Asia fastest growing hub for new data centres. It accounts for more than half of under-construction data centre capacity in the region, according to DC Byte.

The US Commerce Department said the companies were added for acting contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests. The filing was made on the Federal Register. The Entity List bars them from buying advanced chips from US suppliers. Malaysia wants to avoid being used to bypass export controls.

The government is advising data centre operators not to serve the listed entities. The move is part of efforts to maintain a secure and transparent trading environment. The scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a Megaspeed executive has been widely covered. The executive was alleged to have been a Chinese spy.

Johor Infrastructure Challenges Persist Amid AI Boom

The allegations have not been proven. Nvidia has not commented on the allegations. Malaysia data centre boom has been boosted by the Singapore factor, especially in Johor.

However, water and power remain bottlenecks. The government is working to address these challenges. The US has been targeting Southeast Asia in its bid to curb China access to AI chips. The Entity List is one of the tools used.

The addition of Megaspeed and its affiliates is part of this effort. Malaysia trade ministry said the notice will be issued by the Malaysia Investment Development Authority. It will inform operators of the listing and advise them not to provide services to the listed entities. Action will be taken against any lawbreakers.

The ministry added that Malaysia remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment. It will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls. The statement was issued on Tuesday. Megaspeed and its affiliates were added to the Entity List along with MSFusion and Speedmatrix.

The seven companies are now barred from buying advanced chips from US suppliers. The filing was published on the Federal Register. Malaysia is South-east Asia fastest growing hub for new data centres. It accounts for more than half of under-construction data centre capacity among Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to DC Byte.

The move by Malaysia is seen as a response to US concerns. The government wants to avoid being used to bypass export controls. It is advising data centre operators not to serve the listed entities. The Nvidia-Megaspeed scandal has raised questions about the chip industry.

Analysts say it could squeeze Singapore room in chips space and slow things for firms. The controversy involves allegations of an affair and spying. Malaysia trade ministry said it remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment. It will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls. The statement was issued on Tuesday.