Malaysia's passport achieves second place globally in September rankings with 184 visa-free destinations. While travel to Asia and Europe surges, US and Canada visits remain difficult.

The Passport Index ranked Malaysia's passport second globally in September, tied with Singapore and behind the United Arab Emirates. This historic climbing places the Malaysia n red passport among the most powerful in the world, reflecting a significant shift in diplomatic leverage and international mobility. The ranking measures the number of destinations citizens can visit without a visa, showcasing the country's growing global connectivity.

Global Passport Power Rankings Details

The Henley Passport Index, published by a separate investment advisory firm, placed Malaysia sixth in its October ranking, up from 12th last year. Singapore topped both major indices, highlighting the regional dominance of Southeast Asian travel mobility. These distinct rankings from Arton Capital and Henley confirm that Malaysia has achieved its highest positions in at least two major global passport indices recently.

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Diplomatic ties have helped Malaysia gain visa-free access to 184 countries according to Henley's index. This numerical milestone represents a massive expansion in freedom of movement for holders of the Malaysian passport. The increase from a lower standing to a top-tier global position signals successful long-term foreign policy strategies.

Diplomatic Foundations and Historical Context

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, associate vice-president of The Asia Group, attributed the standing of Malaysia's red passport to the country's diplomatic efforts. He specifically pointed to the tenure of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad from 1981 to 2003 as a foundational period for this success. Mahathir understood that Malaysia had to be present and engaged to widen its global reach, a strategy that continues to yield results decades later.

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Malaysia has continued to strengthen its passport through diplomatic efforts, including a reciprocal visa-free arrangement with China and India in 2023 and 2024 respectively. These recent agreements with major Asian economies have been pivotal in boosting the country's overall visa-free score. Asrul Hadi stated that a passport's reach reflects the relationships a country builds, emphasizing the importance of sustained international engagement.

North American Travel Remains Restricted

Despite the power passport rankings, North America has become an increasingly complicated proposition for Malaysians hoping to visit iconic attractions such as Hollywood, Disneyland and New York City. Unlike Singaporeans, who can visit the US for up to 90 days for tourism or business under the Visa Waiver Program, Malaysians must apply for a visa. This disparity creates a significant hurdle for travelers compared to their Singaporean neighbors.

Malaysians must pay a fee of US$185 (RM870) and attend an in-person interview at the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to visit the United States. The screening of social media accounts adds to the stress, particularly for citizens who have posted criticism of US policies. For example, a 32-year-old IT executive named Nawal described her recent experience applying for a US visa for a trip to San Francisco with her husband as stressful. She had frequently posted criticism of the US government over the situation in Gaza on her personal Instagram and X accounts.

Nawal received her visa only after 14 days, during which she called and emailed the embassy for updates as she feared not getting the approval. Her husband, who had a 10-year US visa that he applied for in 2023, had his application clear in just a few days after his interview. This contrast highlights the uncertainty and lengthy processing times now facing Malaysian applicants for US visas. Most Malaysians visiting Canada also need visas, although some who previously held a Canadian visa or currently hold a valid US non-immigrant visa can apply for an electronic travel authorisation when travelling by air.

Surge in Travel to Asia and Exotic Destinations

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani noted that Malaysians are now travelling more to Japan and exotic destinations as a direct result of improved passport strength. Travel guide Nazdiannie Nazri, 38, runs Kuala Lumpur-based Al Safer Travel and Tours and has observed this trend firsthand. Since they could travel to China without a visa from 2023, they have been exploring not only established tourist centres such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, but also Chengdu, Chongqing and Yunnan. Travelers are drawn by their distinctive cultural attractions and landscapes.

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According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, 636,575 Malaysians visited Japan in 2025, up 27% from 501,592 in 2019. This surge indicates that travel numbers have exceeded pre-pandemic levels since 2024. While familiar destinations such as Japan, South Korea, China and Western Europe continue to dominate the market, they are increasingly venturing to destinations off the beaten path. Nazdiannie observed travelers going to Central Asia and the Balkans like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Albania.

Greater visa-free access is changing travel patterns and plans, as it is easier for Malaysians to take advantage of last-minute travel opportunities and save on visa application costs. Umairah Hanum, 33, who works in IT, took advantage of her passport to visit Algeria in October. Algeria has strict entry requirements that grants visa-free entry for up to 90 days to citizens of just seven countries, including Malaysia. This specific example illustrates how even destinations with historically tight restrictions are now opening up to Malaysian citizens.

Future Implications for Global Mobility

Africa and South America remain relatively unexplored by Malaysian tourists, but industry experts believe there is significant potential for growth. Nazdiannie stated that she believes we are still only scratching the surface of what Malaysian travelers can achieve with their enhanced passport power. The ability to visit 184 countries without a visa removes financial and bureaucratic barriers that previously constrained travel budgets.

The continued diplomatic strengthening of the Malaysian passport suggests that more countries will likely relax entry requirements in the coming years. As Malaysia maintains its engagement with global partners, the red passport may climb even higher in future rankings. The contrast between high mobility in Asia and restricted access in North America defines the current reality of Malaysian travel privileges.