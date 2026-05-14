Malaysia Plans Legal Action Against Norway Over NSM Missile Contract Cancellation

Malaysia's defence minister said the country planned to claim compensation and was considering legal action in an escalating diplomatic row over Norway's decision to revoke export approvals for a naval strike missile (NSM) system intended for Malaysian combat ships. The defence arm of Norwegian group Kongsberg said in 2018 it had agreed a 124 million euros (S$184.9 million) contract with the Royal Malaysian Navy to supply NSM missiles for six littoral combat ships (LCS). Mohamed Khaled said on Thursday there was a second deal to supply the system to two other naval vessels.

Malaysia 's Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin delivers his remarks during the opening session of the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Oct 31, 2025.

The country planned to claim compensation and was considering legal action in an escalating diplomatic row over Norway's decision to revoke export approvals for a naval strike missile (NSM) system intended for Malaysian combat ships. The defence arm of Norwegian group Kongsberg said in 2018 it had agreed a 124 million euros (S$184.9 million) contract with the Royal Malaysian Navy to supply NSM missiles for six littoral combat ships (LCS).

Mohamed Khaled said on Thursday there was a second deal to supply the system to two other naval vessels. The Norwegian Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Norway's decision to cancel the approvals caught Kuala Lumpur by surprise with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saying it was 'unilateral and unacceptable'. The decision would have grave consequences for Malaysia's defence operational readiness and 'undoubtedly carry broader ramifications for the regional balance'.

Malaysia's LCS project, launched in 2011, was supposed to supply the navy with five of six planned vessels by 2022 at an initial cost of 6 billion ringgit, but the local shipbuilder tasked with building the ships failed to deliver them. Amid allegations of mismanagement and corruption, the government relaunched the project in 2023 following an official investigation.

The delivery of the first vessel, originally scheduled for August this year, has been delayed until December due to late equipment deliveries from manufacturers and ongoing rework issues. Minister Mohamed Khaled said the LCS programme would continue as planned but without a missile system installed. Malaysia was also evaluating several alternatives to the NSM system, but the process was complicated as any replacement would have to be compatible with the ships' existing equipment





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