Malaysia PM Anwar Criticizes UMNO Impatience Ahead of Negeri Sembilan State Polls

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed reluctance over snap state elections in Negeri Sembilan, blaming UMNO's actions for forcing the dissolution. He called for patience and stability, while launching PH's campaign for the July 11 polls.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday night that he did not want to call snap state elections in Negeri Sembilan but his Pakatan Harapan coalition was left with no choice due to the actions of its erstwhile allies in the Barisan Nasional pact.

Speaking at the launch of PH campaign for the Negeri Sembilan state polls in Seremban, Anwar described the situation as political theatre, referring to the decision by 14 UMNO assemblymen to withdraw support for the state government led by Aminuddin Harun. The crisis stemmed from a dispute involving the state monarchy, leading to the dissolution of the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly. Anwar expressed frustration, stating that his priority was governance and development, not early elections.

He criticized UMNO's impatience, noting that both in Negeri Sembilan and Johor, the state governments still had time left before mandatory elections. Anwar urged UMNO to be patient and not to destabilize the government through backdoor maneuvers. He emphasized the need for political stability to focus on people's welfare, and called on voters to give PH a fresh mandate in the upcoming sixteenth state election, which would allow Aminuddin to be reappointed as chief minister.

The Negeri Sembilan polls are seen as a test of voter sentiment and a bellwether for PH's future political strategy. In the election, PH will contest all 36 seats, with PKR fielding 16 candidates, the Democratic Action Party 11, and Amanah nine. UMNO, on the other hand, has decided to go solo after PH announced its intention to contest all seats.

Anwar's remarks highlighted the strained ties between former allies and the complex dynamics of Malaysian state politics, where coalition partnerships have frayed ahead of crucial polls. The snap elections in Negeri Sembilan and Johor are expected to reshape the political landscape, with implications for federal-level cooperation between PH and BN. Anwar reiterated his commitment to peaceful coexistence with UMNO leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, stressing that despite political rivalry, collaboration on national issues would continue.

The campaign launch was attended by PH deputy chairman Anthony Loke, secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and other senior leaders. Anwar warned against attempts to undermine the government through dishonest means and called for a mandate that ensures stability and continuity. The Negeri Sembilan state election is scheduled for July 11, and the outcome will likely influence the direction of Malaysia's coalition politics in the coming years





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Anwar Ibrahim Negeri Sembilan Election Pakatan Harapan UMNO Political Instability

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