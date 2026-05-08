Malaysia Raises Fuel Prices Amid Global Petroleum Market Uncertainty

The Malaysian government has increased prices for unsubsidised Ron95 petrol and diesel due to ongoing global uncertainty in the petroleum market. The price of unsubsidised Ron95 will increase by 5 cents, while the price of subsidised Ron95 petrol will remain unchanged.

Malaysia 's Finance Ministry announced on May 6 that it has raised fuel prices for unsubsidised Ron95 and diesel amidst ongoing uncertainty in the global petroleum market .

Amid ongoing global uncertainty with petroleum prices remaining high — exceeding US$100 per barrel — the Malaysian government on May 7 (Thursday) increased prices for unsubsidised Ron95 petrol and diesel. In a statement, the Ministry of Finance noted that the lack of resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict, now in its ninth week, has led to global supply constraints of crude oil and petroleum products.

Malaysia uses the automatic pricing mechanism formula — introduced in 1983 to stabilise the price of petrol and diesel based on market fluctuations — when determining weekly petrol prices. For the period between May 7 and 13, the posted price for Ron97 will remain unchanged at RM4.90 (S$1.58), but the price of unsubsidised Ron95 will increase by 5 cents to RM4.02. The price of subsidised Ron95 petrol will remain at RM1.99.

The finance ministry said it will continue to strike a 'prudent approach' to protect Malaysians from price fluctuations, while ensuring that the country's fuel supply remain sufficient and secure





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Fuel Prices Petroleum Market Middle East Conflict Global Supply Constraints Automatic Pricing Mechanism Formula Price Fluctuations Fuel Subsidies Prudent Approach Country's Fuel Supply Global Uncertainty Petroleum Prices US$100 Per Barrel Middle East Conflict Global Supply Constraints Crude Oil Petroleum Products Ron95 Petrol Diesel Ron97 S$1.58 RM4.90 RM4.02 RM1.99 RM5 Billion A Month RM6 Billion A Month Protecting Malaysians Stabilising The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Market Fluctuations Sufficient And Secure

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