Malaysia Recovers Picasso Print and Other Artworks Linked to 1MDB Scandal

Malaysia's anti-graft agency repatriates valuable artworks including a Picasso print as part of its ongoing recovery efforts related to the 1MDB corruption scandal. The recovered items, valued at around US$198,000, are a key part of the fight against the corruption within the 1MDB scheme. The artworks are being prepared for public display and potential auction, with the total assets recovered from the scandal reaching over 31.2 billion ringgit.

The Malaysia n Anti-Corruption Commission MACC announced on Tuesday April 14th the successful repatriation of four high-value artworks, including a 1961 Pablo Picasso print, as part of its ongoing efforts to recover assets linked to the multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB . The agency highlighted that these artworks, valued at approximately US$198,000, were recovered in connection with the wide-ranging investigations into the misappropriation of funds from 1MDB , a sovereign wealth fund that was at the center of a global corruption scheme.

The recovered pieces include Picasso's L'Ecuyère et les clowns 1961 Joan Miró's Composition 1953 Maurice Utrillo's Maison de Rendez-vous de chasse de Henri IV Rue St. Vincent Montmartre 1934 and Balthus' Étude pour femme couchee 1948. This marks a significant step in Malaysia's decade-long pursuit to recover assets pilfered from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, with the total amount sought exceeding US$4.5 billion or S$5.7 billion.

The MACC's statement underscored the global nature of the 1MDB scheme, which involved complex cross-border financial networks and the alleged misuse of funds by high-level officials and their associates for purchases ranging from luxury properties to artwork and jewelry. These recovered assets illustrate that there is no safe haven for illicit proceeds even when complex financial networks are involved.

The agency also announced that the artworks have been placed in a specially designated location under strict security control and are undergoing environmental stabilization to ensure their optimal preservation before being uncrated authenticated and valued by the National Visual Arts Development Board. This meticulous process ensures the longevity and preservation of these culturally significant pieces.

The MACC had previously indicated in December its intention to repatriate a dozen art pieces held in the United States following discussions with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Justice Department. The Picasso and Miró pieces were among the 12 artworks recovered from a former 1MDB lawyer and stored at auction houses such as Christie's and Sotheby's. Authorities are considering displaying the artwork publicly at Malaysia's national art gallery before a potential auction.

The return of these artworks is a victory for justice and a testament to the persistent efforts of the Malaysian authorities in combating corruption and recovering stolen assets. The MACC's actions demonstrate its dedication to fighting corruption and holding those responsible for the 1MDB scandal accountable. To date Malaysia has recovered approximately 31.2 billion ringgit S$10.1 billion in assets representing nearly 70 percent of all identified properties linked to 1MDB.

The ongoing investigation into the 1MDB scandal has involved investigations in at least six countries including the United States highlighting the global ramifications of the corruption scheme. The scandal has led to significant legal consequences including the jailing of former Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2022 after his conviction on graft charges related to the scandal. The recovery of these artworks along with other assets reflects the tireless efforts by Malaysian authorities to bring those responsible for the 1MDB scandal to justice





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