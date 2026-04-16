Malaysia Reduces Fuel Prices Amidst Global Oil Price Declines

Malaysia has lowered its fuel pump prices in response to falling international oil rates, while also maintaining subsidies for some fuel types and introducing new cash assistance programs.

Malaysia 's Ministry of Finance has confirmed a reduction in fuel prices across the nation, effective April 16th. This adjustment is directly attributed to the recent decline observed in international market prices for oil. The Malaysia n government, utilizing its automatic pricing mechanism (APM) formula, implemented the new pump prices on April 15th, with the changes taking effect the following day.

The APM, a system established in 1983, is designed to regulate and stabilize petrol and diesel prices in Malaysia by responding to fluctuations in global crude oil markets, with the overarching goal of safeguarding public welfare. The latest price adjustments saw a decrease of RM0.25 for both Ron95 and Ron97 petrol, and a more significant reduction of RM0.75 for diesel. These downward movements somewhat offset the preceding price hikes that were implemented on April 8th, which had increased petrol by RM0.40 and diesel by RM0.70. Despite these reductions for unsubsidized fuel, the Malaysian government has maintained the price of its subsidized Ron95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices in the states of Sabah, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Labuan remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre. Following the adjustments, the retail price for unsubsidized Ron95 petrol is now RM4.02 per litre, and Ron97 is priced at RM5.10 per litre. Additionally, under Malaysia's Control of Supplies Act, new regulations have been introduced. Previously, only the sale of Ron95 was restricted, with enforcement actions limited to petrol station operators rather than buyers or owners of foreign-registered vehicles. The government has also announced an additional diesel cash assistance program for April, providing RM400 to 350,000 eligible individuals and agri-commodity recipients, an initiative estimated to cost the government an additional RM35 million monthly. The Ministry of Finance projects that the total monthly expenditure on fuel subsidies will reach approximately RM7 billion, a substantial increase from the roughly RM300 million disbursed before the current geopolitical conflict escalated. The ministry has pledged to continue vigilant monitoring of global developments and to implement measures ensuring the security of fuel supplies and protecting both the Malaysian populace and the nation's economic interests from the full ramifications of supply chain disruptions. State oil company Petronas has also issued assurances that fuel supplies at all its service stations are secured and will be available until the end of June. In a related international development, Rodrigo Valdes, the new fiscal affairs chief at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), suggested on Wednesday that countries should reconsider broad fuel subsidies. He advocated for the adoption of targeted, temporary cash transfers as a more effective means to support citizens during periods of oil shortages and escalating energy prices. Valdes argued that such targeted measures would avoid masking the true cost of energy, thus encouraging more responsible consumption. He stated, 'We don't have oil. We don't have energy. Energy needs to be more expensive for everybody, so that the adjustments happens and we consume less.' The IMF has also expressed concerns that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is exacerbating existing strains on the global fiscal landscape, with rising interest rates and elevated energy prices already contributing to increased demands for financial support from energy markets and developing economies





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Prices Malaysia Oil Prices Subsidies Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Comments Fuel Equities Rally as Middle East Conflict Resolution Hopes RiseGlobal markets surged following positive comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the potential for a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Hopes for a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and Lebanon further boosted investor confidence, leading to gains in equities and declines in oil prices.

Read more »

Singapore to Explore More Underground Spaces for Fuel Reserves, Says MinisterSingapore is looking to expand its underground fuel reserves, utilizing the expertise from the Jurong Rock Caverns, according to Minister Tan See Leng. The nation is focused on energy resilience amidst global uncertainties.

Read more »

Singapore Explores Underground Spaces for Fuel ReservesSingapore is looking to expand its underground fuel storage capacity, leveraging the success of the Jurong Rock Caverns to enhance energy resilience and safeguard against supply chain disruptions, according to Minister Tan See Leng. The nation is also deepening cooperation with international partners to secure essential goods and address fluctuating fuel prices.

Read more »

Philippines' Marcos urges Asean to activate fuel-sharing pactMANILA — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday (April 15) called for the immediate activation and testing of the Asean Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA), saying it should be implemented while there is an oil crisis due to the Middle East conflict.

Read more »

Asia’s jet fuel supply shortage may spread across the globe within weeks%

Read more »

Fuel prices in Malaysia fall; 97-octane petrol now at $1.65In tandem with easing global oil prices, the Malaysian government on April 15 (Wednesday) announced that it has decreased pump prices, effective Thursday.

Read more »