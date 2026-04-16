Malaysia Reduces Fuel Prices Following Global Oil Declines; Enhanced Subsidies Provided

Malaysia's Ministry of Finance has lowered pump prices for petrol and diesel, citing a drop in international oil rates. The government also announced increased diesel cash assistance for eligible recipients and affirmed its commitment to managing fuel subsidies amidst global energy market volatility.

Malaysia 's Ministry of Finance has announced a reduction in fuel prices , effective April 16, reflecting a decrease in international oil market prices. This adjustment is in line with the country's automatic pricing mechanism (APM) formula, which was established in 1983 to stabilize petrol and diesel prices based on market fluctuations and safeguard public welfare. The APM formula tracks changes in global crude oil prices and adjusts domestic fuel costs accordingly.

This latest revision saw a decrease of RM0.25 per litre for both Ron95 and Ron97 petrol, and a RM0.75 per litre reduction for diesel. These downward adjustments effectively counteract the price hikes of RM0.40 for petrol and RM0.70 for diesel that were implemented just a week prior, on April 8.

Importantly, the Malaysian government has maintained the price of its subsidized Ron95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices in the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as in the Federal Territory of Labuan, remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

Following the latest adjustments, the price of unsubsidized Ron95 petrol now stands at RM4.02 per litre, and Ron97 petrol is priced at RM5.10 per litre.

In addition to the price reductions, the government has also introduced enhanced support measures. Eligible individuals and recipients of agri-commodity aid will receive an additional RM400 in diesel cash assistance for the month of April, a program expected to benefit 350,000 people and cost the government an estimated RM35 million monthly.

The Ministry of Finance anticipates that the total monthly expenditure on fuel subsidies will reach approximately RM7 billion, a significant increase from the pre-conflict figure of around RM300 million. The government is committed to continuous monitoring of market developments to ensure fuel supply security and protect the Malaysian economy and its citizens from the full repercussions of supply chain disruptions.

State oil company Petronas has also reassured the public, stating that fuel supplies across all its stations are secured through to the end of June.

This move by Malaysia comes amidst broader global discussions on energy subsidies. Rodrigo Valdes, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief of fiscal affairs, has advised countries to transition away from broad fuel subsidies, advocating instead for targeted, temporary cash transfers. Valdes argues that such targeted aid does not mask the true cost of energy, thereby encouraging reduced consumption, which is crucial when facing oil shortages and surging energy prices. He emphasized that higher energy prices for everyone are necessary to drive consumption adjustments.

The IMF has further cautioned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is exacerbating the already precarious global fiscal situation, with rising interest rates and escalating energy prices fueling demands for economic support, particularly from energy markets and developing economies.





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