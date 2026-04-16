Malaysia Reduces Fuel Prices Following Global Oil Market Decline; New Regulations and Subsidies Implemented

Malaysia has lowered fuel prices in response to falling international oil costs, implementing an automatic pricing mechanism and introducing new regulations for fuel sales to foreign vehicles. The government is also providing additional diesel cash assistance and continues to monitor global energy market dynamics.

Malaysia 's Ministry of Finance has announced a reduction in fuel prices , effective April 16, directly linked to the downward trend observed in international crude oil market s. This adjustment aligns with the nation's automatic pricing mechanism (APM), a system established in 1983 to regulate petrol and diesel prices by factoring in global market fluctuations and safeguarding public welfare. The recent price decrease includes a RM0.25 reduction for both Ron95 and Ron97 petrol, and a RM0.

75 decrease for diesel. These reductions effectively offset the 40-cent and 70-cent price hikes implemented for petrol and diesel, respectively, on April 8. Despite these adjustments, the government has maintained the subsidized price of Ron95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices in Sabah, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Labuan remain at RM2.15 per litre. The revised prices for unsubsidized fuel now stand at RM4.02 per litre for Ron95 and RM5.10 per litre for Ron97. In a related development, Malaysia has also introduced new regulations under the Control of Supplies Act, prohibiting the sale of fuel to foreign-registered vehicles. Previously, this restriction only applied to Ron95, and enforcement was limited to petrol station operators, not buyers or vehicle owners. To further support citizens, the government is providing an additional RM400 in diesel cash assistance for April, benefiting an estimated 350,000 eligible individuals and Agri-commodity recipients, at an estimated monthly cost of RM35 million. The Ministry of Finance projects that monthly fuel subsidies will now reach approximately RM7 billion, a significant increase from the pre-conflict figure of around RM300 million. The government remains committed to monitoring global developments, ensuring fuel supply security, and shielding the Malaysian population and its economy from the full impact of supply chain disruptions. State oil firm Petronas has confirmed sufficient fuel supplies at all its service stations through to the end of June. This scenario unfolds against a backdrop of broader international discussions on fuel subsidies. Rodrigo Valdes, the International Monetary Fund's fiscal affairs chief, recently advocated for countries to move away from broad fuel subsidies towards more targeted, temporary cash transfers. He argued that such a shift would better reflect true energy costs, encouraging reduced consumption and facilitating necessary market adjustments. The IMF has also voiced concerns about the intensifying strains on the global fiscal landscape, exacerbated by the Middle East conflict, rising interest rates, and escalating energy prices, which are increasing demands for financial support from both energy markets and developing economies





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