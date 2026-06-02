Malaysia's Anwar Defends Education Budget Cuts Amid Economic Crisis

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has defended a RM20 billion cut to the education budget, stating savings are necessary due to economic pressures and high fuel subsidies. He assures that quality and access will not be compromised and only non-critical allocations will be reduced. The move has sparked public debate, with many warning of long-term consequences for education and healthcare.

Malaysia 's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has defended the government's decision to cut RM20 billion (S$6.4 billion) from the education budget . He stated that savings must be made despite potential impacts, insisting that the quality and accessibility of schools and universities would remain unaffected.

Anwar urged ministry officials to avoid a "silo mentality" and to understand the scale of Malaysia's ongoing economic crisis. He attributed the need for spending cuts to rising global oil prices, which resulted in a petrol subsidy bill of RM7 billion (S$2.25 billion) in April. The Prime Minister stressed that only "non-critical" allocations would be reduced.

However, the move has sparked significant public debate and concern. One social media user highlighted education as a vital sector, warning that slashing its budget could have serious long-term consequences for Malaysians. They argued that combined with cuts to healthcare, the government risks creating a population that is both "sicker" and "less educated" in the future. Many share this sentiment, noting that both sectors are already chronically underfunded and struggling to meet public demands.

In an attempt to offset criticism, the government announced a RM100 book voucher allocation for students, presenting it as a priority initiative. Yet, this was met with sarcasm from another citizen who questioned whether Malaysians should be grateful for the vouchers while the education ministry faces severe budget reductions. Despite widespread criticism, some voices defend the Prime Minister's stance.

One citizen argued that the education ministry already receives sufficient funding and that the government has the right to reduce subsidies across all sectors, including education and fuel. Another commentator pointed out the government's earlier reassurance that the Hormuz Strait crisis would not affect Malaysia, noting the irony in now facing potential heavy cuts to education. They emphasized that international crises are beyond Malaysia's control, leaving the government to manage their domestic fallout.

While some agree that budget cuts are unavoidable due to economic pressures, many argue that essential sectors like education and healthcare should be protected from reductions. Malaysians are bracing for difficult times ahead, with global crises limiting the government's fiscal manoeuvrability. The debate rages over which subsidies or ministries should bear the brunt of the cuts. Netizens largely insist that essential sectors must be shielded, while others point to fuel subsidies as unsustainable and a target for reduction.

This divide illustrates the polarized opinions among the public regarding the matter, though budget cuts appear imminent





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Education Budget Budget Cuts Economic Crisis Petrol Subsidy Public Reaction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Intensifies Crackdown on LGBTQ Community Amid Political CompetitionRecent enforcement actions by Malaysian authorities, including raids, website blocks, and calls to use the term 'deviant culture,' reflect a tightening climate for LGBTQ individuals. Analysts cite political competition and increased visibility as drivers, while advocacy groups report increased caution and a rise in legal inquiries.

Read more »

Malaysia and Norway Engage in Diplomatic Dispute Over Export ApprovalsMalaysia's Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin condemned Norway's unilateral decision to revoke export approvals for certain technologies, citing double standards in the application of international law.

Read more »

Malaysia enforces ban on social media accounts for children younger than 16KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia on Monday (June 1) began enforcing rules barring millions of children younger than 16 from owning social media accounts, joining a global effort to tighten online safety protections for young users.The rules require social media platforms to implement age-verification systems and block users under 16 from creating accounts.

Read more »

EtonHouse Founder's Unwavering Commitment to Play-Based Education Despite Early LossesAn entrepreneur highlights how EtonHouse founder Ng Gim Choo persevered with her child-centric educational philosophy despite initial financial losses and parent skepticism, drawing from her personal experiences as a mother and a career change.

Read more »