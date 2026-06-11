Malaysia's Deputy Inspector-General of Police Warns of Severe Intoxication from Synthetic Drug in Vape Devices

Malaysia's deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay warned of severe intoxication and a 'zombie-like' state caused by a synthetic drug mixture in vape devices. He also mentioned the increasing trend of drug trafficking syndicates pushing narcotics in these devices.

The synthetic drug , a mixture of fentanyl and psychoactive chemicals , could cause severe intoxication and leave users in a ‘zombie-like’ state, Malaysia ’s deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said.

A variety of disposable vape devices are displayed at a shop in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Nov 26, 2024. The drug is termed ‘Piu Piu’ or ‘piao piao’, which translates to ‘floating’ in Chinese, to describe the light, dizzy and euphoric feel that users experience. Drug syndicates are increasingly pushing narcotics - particularly ‘trendy’ psychoactive substances - in vape devices, he added.

The police viewed a shift in vape usage to being widely abused by drug trafficking syndicates as a modus operandi to evade detection by the authorities. The Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) would continue to monitor and conduct inspections on vape outlets to prevent the spread of the ‘Piu Piu’ drug. Many countries have already banned vape products, and Malaysia should have the political will to do the same, according to Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay





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Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General Of Police Synthetic Drug Fentanyl Psychoactive Chemicals Vape Devices Drug Syndicates Trendy Psychoactive Substances Modus Operandi Evade Detection Narcotics Crime Investigation Department Monitor Inspections Curb Ban Political Will Knee-Jerk Reaction Policies And Standard Operating Procedures Major Crackdown Promotion And Sale Of Smoking And Vapes Online Ops Selamat Papa

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