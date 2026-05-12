Malaysia's economic growth likely eased in the first quarter, easing from 6.3% growth in the previous quarter

This article discusses a Reuters poll of economists that predicts Malaysia's economic growth contracted to 5.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, from 6.3% in the previous quarter. The slow-down is attributed to a normalization in growth after strong household consumption and exports, which are supported by fuel subsidies and the global semiconductor upcycle.

A general view of Kuala Lumpur city centre, Malaysia on Oct 18, 2024. BENGALURU — Malaysia 's economic growth likely eased in the first quarter, after expanding the most in more than three years in the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists, largely due to a normalisation in growth.

Strong household consumption that has benefited from fuel subsidies, and exports continued to support the economy. The Southeast Asian economy was expected to grow 5.3 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, slowing from 6.3 per cent growth in the final quarter of 2025, according to a Reuters poll of 17 economists conducted between May 6 and 12 and in line with a preliminary estimate released in April.

Forecasts in the poll ranged from 5.1 per cent to 5.5 per cent. Official gross domestic product data is due on Friday (May 15)





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