Najib's lawyer denies RM50 million fine paid today to secure house arrest

Najib Razak's lead counsel says he has no instructions on paying the RM50 million fine, which is required to activate a conditional pardon allowing house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

Najib Razak's lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has dismissed speculation that the imprisoned former prime minister is paying his RM50 million fine today.

Speaking to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, Shafee said he has received no instructions regarding any settlement, FMT reported. He rejected earlier media reports suggesting a representative would deliver the payment to court registry officials this morning.

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Defence Denies RM50 Million Fine Payment

"I did not receive any instructions on this. Maybe some reporters created this news," Shafee told reporters. The denial comes after Attorney General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed on Sunday that the prosecution had not received proof of settlement. Dusuki noted that while the royal pardon does not impose a rigid deadline, Najib must remain behind bars in Kajang Prison for as long as the fine stays unpaid.

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Settling the RM50 million (S$15.7 million) penalty is the prerequisite to activate the conditional pardon granted by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in September. Under the decree, the 73-year-old former premier would serve the remainder of his reduced prison term under house detention until Aug 23, 2028, subject to administrative terms set by authorities. The uncertainty coincides with an ongoing public fundraising drive launched by UMNO to help its former president cover the sum.

Speaking at an event in Melaka yesterday, UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki acknowledged that the party's crowdfunding campaign has yet to reach the RM50 million target. The Najib Razak Solidarity Fund was launched shortly after the pardon was reported, as Najib's personal and family assets remain frozen. Earlier, when met by reporters at the court complex, another of Najib's lawyers, Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, said the defence had no instructions on the matter.

Crowdfunding Effort Falls Short of Target

"I am unsure of the current status. I haven't received any instructions with regard to the fine," he said. On Sept 25, his lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told the press that Najib did not have the 50 million ringgit to secure his house arrest. Najib was imprisoned in August 2022 after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering involving RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The High Court had sentenced him in July 2020 to 12 years' jail and fined him RM210 million. The conviction and sentence were upheld by the Court of Appeal in December 2021 and the Federal Court in August 2022. At its 61st meeting on Jan 29, 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board reduced Najib's prison term from 12 years to six and his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

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Royal Pardon and Legal History

On Sept 18, it was reported that the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, had granted Najib a conditional pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028. Najib is separately appealing a December 2025 High Court conviction in the 1MDB corruption trial, where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined RM11.4 billion. That appeal remains pending as the fine payment and pardon activation stay unresolved.