Malaysia's growth as a regional data centre hub shifts towards sustainability and resource management

A growing focus on sustainability in Malaysia's digital strategy, as state-linked groups and industry collaborate to address water supply challenges and prepare for rapid data centre expansion. Both Selangor and Johor have initiated measures to increase water reserves and use treated wastewater for data centre cooling.

MALAYSIA: A regional data centre hub focused on sustainability, rising investments influenced by ESG regulations. In Johor, operators use treated wastewater for data centre cooling due to water supply stress.

Selangor is enhancing water reserves for data centre growth. Both positioning strategies aim to ensure adequate resource supply and energy efficiency. Main elements supporting Malaysia's competitiveness: favourable regulatory framework, regional technological and financial clusters, and cost and capacity advantages





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Malaysia Data Centre Hub Sustainability ESG Regulations Water Supply Power Supply Energy Efficiency Hydrocarbon Supply Investment In Data Centres

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