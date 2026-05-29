Malaysia's Immigration System Outage Disrupts Travel, Causes Frustration

Tens of thousands of travellers faced long queues at immigration checkpoints across Malaysia on early Thursday, including at the Johor-Singapore land border, when a nationwide system outage crippled immigration clearance for around five hours. Immigration officers were left to process both Malaysians and foreign travellers manually after all computer-based systems went down between 4.30am and 9.30am.

Tens of thousands of travellers faced long queues at immigration checkpoints across Malaysia on early Thursday, including at the Johor-Singapore land border, when a nationwide system outage crippled immigration clearance for around five hours.

Immigration officers were left to process both Malaysians and foreign travellers manually after all computer-based systems went down between 4.30am and 9.30am. The disruption marks the second major immigration system crash in just over a month, with a similar incident leaving thousands of travellers stranded for about two hours on Apr 23. Long queues at Malaysia's checkpoints after country's worst breakdown in autogates affecting foreign travellers, with many travellers claiming that it caused them to be late for work.

The incident on Thursday morning had left many travellers frustrated, with some claiming that it caused them to be late for work. Photos and videos showing congestion and large crowds at the immigration checkpoints, as well as heavy traffic at border crossings, were also widely circulated on social media and through news reports.

Malaysian commuter M Satish, who travels to Singapore by motorcycle for work, said he arrived at the KSAB checkpoint at around 7.30am to a chaotic scene, with it taking almost 40 minutes to clear immigration when it would usually take less than 10 minutes. Another Malaysian working in Singapore, Soh Qiao Shi, said she spent more than 30 minutes clearing immigration at the BSI checkpoint for a process that normally takes only five minutes.

The Malaysian government is committed to minimising any form of technical disruption in the new system, with Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail saying during a visit to Johor that the vendor of NIISe had been instructed to prepare mitigation plans ahead of the start of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link operations next year





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Malaysia Immigration System System Outage Johor-Singapore Land Border Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) Myimms Niise Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RT Travelers Frustration Long Queues Computer-Based Systems Manual Counters QR Code Scanners Automated Passport Clearance Gates Traveler Data Passport Verification Visa Checks Border Control Digital Immigration Platform Integration Vendor Of Niise Mitigation Plans Uncertainty Delays Traffic Congestion Frustration Chaotic Scene Heavy Traffic Congestion Large Crowds Immigration Clearance QR Code Immigration Clearance Trial Foreigners Johor Land Checkpoints Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs Immigration And Quarantine Complex Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) Tuas Second Link Woodlands Causeway Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) KSAB Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs Immigration And Quarantine Complex Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) Tuas Second Link Woodlands Causeway Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) KSAB Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs Immigration And Quarantine Complex Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) Tuas Second Link Woodlands Causeway Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) KSAB

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